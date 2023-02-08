Fisher DeBerry couldn’t find the right words to inspire his 23rd-ranked Air Force football team before a pivotal matchup at No. 25 Wyoming in 1998.

But as the coach looked at his players, his gaze fixed on his senior two-time captain, Jemal Singleton.

“I said, ‘Jemal, I want you to talk to the team in my place today,” DeBerry recalled. “He said, ‘OK.’ And I left. He talked to the team, and we won the game.

“I wouldn’t have done that with just anybody, but Jemal was a natural leader. He was guy who, when he said something, the rest of them listened.”

Twenty-five years later, Singleton will be talking to players in the locker room at Super Bowl LVII as the assistant head coach and running backs coach of the Philadelphia Eagles, who play the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday.

“The foundation that was built within me at the Air Force Academy as a cadet,” Singleton said, “that was the starting point.”

***

As a cadet, Singleton parachuted out of planes in the jump program and dabbled in airmanship in the glider program.

“Those types of things you look back on when you get in heated moments during a game and you’re like, ‘Well, compared to what?’" Singleton said.

It's important to note that Singleton sought these life-shaping opportunities. The soaring and jump programs are not mandatory, but Singleton knew he wanted to maximize his experience at the academy.

He credits that mindset to an upbringing as the son of an enlisted sergeant in the Air Force. Singleton was born in Turkey, lived in his mother’s native England for 10 years and spent years in various places around the world and in the United States.

“I’ve been the new kid at a school quite a few times in my life, walking in and being introduced to a classroom and all of that,” Singleton said. “I’ve always been like, when we were at a place, I was going to be all in there. I think that just carried over in the academy. I wanted to be all in. It’s the same thing now with coaching.”

After graduating from Air Force in 1999, Singleton served as a chief of media relations on active duty. After serving he reached out to DeBerry and joined his staff, first at the prep school, then as a general offensive assistant and in 2006 as running backs coach.

“He’s the kind of young man that every coach would be looking to hire,” DeBerry said. “He coaches the small things, the little things that make the difference in a guy being really, really, really good instead of just hurrying through something. He’s a stickler for detail.

“He led by example with the energy and enthusiasm and the way he approached everything. Everything was important to Jemal, from stepping off with the right foot or the left foot or whatever. Everything was important.”

When Troy Calhoun replaced DeBerry in 2007, he kept Singleton on staff.

“Good worker,” Calhoun said. “I think the best thing is just his work ethic. Just somebody that, gah, he’s an Air Force guy through and through and through, which means he’s going to pull together with others.”

It was through DeBerry’s relationship with the late Pat Bowlen, the longtime Broncos owner, that the Air Force coaching staff went to Denver and spent a day with the Broncos staff.

“To be honest it had never crossed my mind that I could coach in the NFL,” Singleton said. “I had never played in the NFL. So it was never really a thing that was on my mind until after that. It kind of showed me that it’s ball, it’s football.’”

Singleton left Air Force following the 2010 season and spent the next four seasons at Oklahoma State under coach Mike Gundy. In 2015 he went to Arkansas. That exposed him to offenses ranging from triple-option to Air Raid to conventional pro-set.

Then, the NFL came calling.

***

The Eagles running backs meeting room is run almost exactly as was the Air Force running backs room under Singleton.

This is because of advice given by Chad Hall, whom Singleton coached to the greatest season for a back in Air Force history in 2007.

“He was like, don’t change,” Singleton recalls hearing from Hall, who had forged a playing career that took him to the Super Bowl with the San Francisco 49ers, when he landed his first NFL position. “He said don’t go to the NFL and think you’ve got to be some different guy. The way you run meetings, the way you relate with the players, they will love that here. Just be you and do the things you’ve done.

“And I did. I run meetings now almost exactly the same way I ran them at Air Force. It’s just really the part about connecting with the players, getting to know them and getting a feel for who they are as a person and just being a guy that can coach ball and teach them some new things that can help them be successful.”

Singleton’s NFL career, all spent as a running backs coach, began with the Indianapolis Colts from 2016-17. He then moved to the Oakland Raiders in 2018. He was with Cincinnati from 2019-20 before joining a predominantly young staff in Philadelphia when a then 39-year-old Nick Sirianni was hired in 2021.

Singleton was 45 at the time, making him the Eagles' oldest coach on the offensive side. Sirianni tapped into that experience, naming Singleton as the assistant head coach in addition to his responsibilities with the running backs.

“I think because I have a slightly different background when it comes to my Air Force time and just some different background things and different places I’ve been, he bounces some things off me. So I’ve kind of been a sounding board for that,” Singleton said. “But at the end of the day, my role is primarily to coach running backs and that’s where I put all my focus and attention to. And then when any other additional duties show up that Nick needs me to do I jump in with those with both feet as well.”

The Eagles this year ranked fifth in the NFL in rushing yards and first in rushing touchdowns. They went 14-3 in the regular season before trampling the Giants and 49ers by a combined score of 69-14 in the playoffs to win the NFC and earn a spot in Arizona.

In the leadup to the Super Bowl, Singleton has focused on keeping things as normal and routine as possible. But because he’s spent his NFL career trying to keep things similar to what he has always known, the transition has been a natural one.

The team treated the first week in Philadelphia as it would in a normal game-prep week and has used its time in Phoenix to fine-tune that plan.

“It’s tough in today’s day and age. These guys, they see it all. It’s all on the phone, it’s all on social media. It’s really about managing those distractions for those guys,” Singleton said. “For me as a coach I’m trying to help them do that as well. The way that we run meetings, the things we do, even if we’re in a different locale, that it’s the same. We’re going to work. We’re going to grind. But it’s the Super Bowl. It’s the biggest football game that I’ve ever been a part of, though some of those games with Army and Navy and some bowl games were pretty big, too.

“This is the game that everybody watches.”

***

A few years ago two of DeBerry’s former players whom he later brought into coaching were holding a preseason practice against each other at DeBerry’s alma mater, Wofford College. Steve Russ, coaching linebackers with Washington, and Hall, now the receivers coach with Buffalo, invited their former coach to attend.

As DeBerry struck up conversations afterward, he talked with Frank Gore. Then with the Bills in the twilight of a career that left him behind only Emmitt Smith and Walter Payton on the NFL’s all-time rushing list, Gore had played for 16 years that included time spent with Singleton as his running backs coach in Indianapolis.

“I asked him, ‘What kind of coach is Jemal Singleton?’” DeBerry said. “He looked at me and said, ‘You know Jemal?’ I said, “Yeah, he played for me and I brought him on my staff and brought him into coaching.’ He said, ‘Jemal Singleton is the best coach I ever had in the NFL.’

“Now, for a guy who has played for as many teams as he played for and played as well as he played, that’s a heck of a compliment. In fact, the highest compliment you can receive is from the guys you coach.”

That success has come at a price. Singleton cringes a bit to say his daughter, now 9 years old, has lived in seven places.

But all things considered, it has worked out splendidly so far. He calls his wife, Jennifer, a “cowgirl from Texas,” and with the Eagles they have moved onto land in New Jersey with a barn and livestock. His family has linked in with the local rodeo association.

Singleton knows the moving will get more difficult as his daughter grows, particularly when she’s at a point of making “real friends.” But he can’t predict what will come next. He has taken each job with the mindset that it will be his last move, but there are too many variables impacting that.

“I’d love to continue to grow in this career,” Singleton said. “But I’m in a great place right now — great organization that I work for, great people that I work for. We love where we live. So I’m just focused on being the best assistant head coach, running back coach I can be and if there are other opportunities that present themselves, they’ll show up because of the work I did. I think at the end of the day that’s all I can do and all I can control.”

***

Singleton has called no place home longer than Colorado Springs, and the ties made there continue to hold strong.

The sponsor family he had as a cadet remain an active part of his life, even staying with his family and attending the games during the first two rounds of the playoffs.

A text chain with former teammates remains active, and DeBerry, who gave Singleton his hot tub when leaving in retirement, is hoping his former player will win the Super Bowl, earn a bonus, “and he’ll remember his old coach and send me a bonus from his bonus.”

Singleton remains outspoken about what he took from the academy in terms of discipline, time management, the ability to handle crises and the support system he has carried forward all the way to the Super Bowl.

“I tell guys all the time, the opportunities that I had at the Air Force Academy, the things I got to experience, were unlike any other,” Singleton said. “I couldn’t have gone to any other institution and gotten what I got from there. Not only that, but the people I came in contact with, the friends I made. The 'Bolt Brotherhood' is alive and well. That was huge for me.”

SUPER FALCONS

Air Force graduates whose teams have appeared in the Super Bowl

CHAD HENNINGS Player, Dallas Cowboys (1993*, 1994*, 1996*)

STEVE RUSS Player, Denver Broncos (1998*, 1999*)

BRYCE FISHER Player, Seattle Seahawks (2006)

JOE LOMBARDI Assistant coach, New Orleans Saints (2010*)

CHAD HALL Player, San Francisco 49ers (2013)

BEN GARLAND Player, Denver Broncos (2014), Atlanta Falcons (2017), San Francisco 49ers (2020)

JEMAL SINGLETON Assistant coach, Philadelphia Eagles – 2023

* -- Super Bowl champions

JEMAL SINGLETON BIO

PLAYING CAREER

Air Force (1995-98) Running back, 941 career rushing yards on 175 carries (1,007 total yards from scrimmage) with four touchdowns.

COACHING CAREER

Air Force Prep School (2020) Assistant

Air Force (2003-05) Varsity assistant

Air Force (2006-2010) Running backs

Oklahoma State (2011-14) Running backs

Arkansas (2015) Running backs/special teams coordinator

Indianapolis Colts (2016-17) Running backs

Oakland Raiders (2018) Running backs

Cincinnati Bengals (2019-20) Running backs

Philadelphia Eagles (2021-present) Assistant head coach/running backs