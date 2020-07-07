Former Denver Broncos coach Mike Shanahan will become the franchise’s 34th Ring of Fame honoree. He’ll be enshrined in 2021, the team announced Tuesday.
“Few coaches have had more of an impact with one organization — as both a head coach and assistant — than Mike Shanahan over the course of his two decades with the Broncos,” president and CEO Joe Ellis said. "... Although postponing his induction was a difficult decision, he deserves a full celebration in front of all of our fans and distinguished alumni.”
Shanahan was coach of the Broncos for 14 seasons from 1995 to 2008, making him the franchise’s longest-tenured and winningest (146) coach. He led Denver to Super Bowl titles in 1997 and 1998.
He’s one of 13 NFL head coaches with at least two Super Bowl rings, and of that group, one of four who has not been enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
“Congratulations to my friend, mentor, and coach Mike Shanahan for his election to the @Broncos Ring of Fame. Next stop @ProFootballHOF!” former Denver wide receiver Ed McCaffrey tweeted.
Shanahan also holds franchise records in regular-season (138) and playoff wins (8). He’ll become the third coach in the Broncos’ Ring of Fame, joining Dan Reeves and Red Miller.
"It is a tremendous honor to be elected to the Broncos' Ring of Fame," Shanahan said in a statement. "When you reflect on the things we were able to accomplish as a team, it starts with the players, coaches and staff who helped us get there.
"I am grateful for all of those relationships and how we all worked together for one goal: to win championships. To spend 21 years with a first-class organization that is all about winning was special. It was a great run.”
Shanahan coached wide receivers and quarterbacks and was offensive coordinator twice during separate stints with the Broncos before taking the head coaching job. He also won a Super Bowl title as the offensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers during the 1994 season.