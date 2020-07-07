FILE - In this Nov. 25, 2007, file photo, Denver Broncos coach Mike Shanahan watches his team during the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Chicago. Shanahan has been elected to the Denver Broncos Ring of Fame and will be inducted in 2021 because of COVID-19 precautions. Shanahan was coach from 1995-2008 after serving as a Broncos assistant from 1984-87 and 1989-91.