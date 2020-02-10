The Wings of Blue will jump to a frigid landing spot and cadets will enjoy the closest-ever view for spectators at an outdoor NHL game.

The NHL revealed the festivities that will surround the Stadium Series outdoor game between the Colorado Avalanche and Los Angeles Kings at Falcon Stadium on Saturday night, and it will include a four-aircraft flyover and an into-the-stadium jump to deliver the game puck from the academy’s Wings of Blue parachute team. The parachuters will be outfitted in illuminated suits.

The flyover will be performed by three F-16s from Buckley Air Force Base and a DC-10 from Travis AFB.

More than 1,000 cadets will take part in pregame festivities and will be seated in chairs on the field, making this first NHL outdoor game with spectators on the playing surface.

The teams will be greeted with the Falcon Walk, with cadets, drum & bugle corps, spirit team and ‘The Bird' mascot welcoming them outside the stadium.

Air Force’s all-male a Capella group “In the Stairwell” will sing the national anthem and Air Force Academy superintendent Lt. Gen. Jay Silveria and Gen. John Raymond, commander of the U.S. Space Command, will participate in the ceremonial puck drop.

Country music singer Sam Hunt will perform during the first intermission. Buzz Schneider from the 1980 Miracle on Ice U.S. Olympic hockey team will be part of a USA Hockey showcase during the second intermission.

The field design and décor will feature an F-16 Thunderbird aircraft in a simulated airfield, runways with working lights and a helipad serving as the musical stage and landing zone for the parachuters.