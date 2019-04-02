Left wing Colin Wilson, center, celebrates with right wing Matt Calvert (11) and defenseman Ian Cole (28) after Wilson scored during the second period, the fourth goal of the period for the Avalanche on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at the Pepsi Center in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Alexander Kerfoot scored twice in an unanswered six-goal tear and the Avalanche put themselves in a position to clinch a playoff spot in their next outing with a 6-2 win over the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday.
The Avalanche were lackluster in the first period but did a total 180 — in one instance, literally. The second-period outburst was capped by a spin-o-rama, no-look shovel from Colin Wilson that made it 4-2.
For the second straight night, the Avalanche erased a 2-0 lead. Milan Lucic and Darnell Nurse gave the Oilers a solid foundation in the first period.
On a power play early in the second, Edmonton made the mistake of giving Nathan MacKinnon a scrap of clean ice. The forward took the puck along the boards, split his defenders for a short breakaway and beat Mikko Koskinen glove side for his career-high 40th goal of the season.
He became the Avalanche’s first 40-goal scorer since Milan Hejduk in 2003, and earned his 400th career point.
“It started last year — that’s when he really started taking off and taking his game to a different level,” captain Gabriel Landeskog said. “He’s not slowing down any time soon.”
Landeskog earned the primary assist and has six points (1 goal, 4 assists) in the three games since he returned after missing nine with an upper-body injury.
One minute later, Tyson Barrie came over the blue line and ripped a shot past Koskinen. Kerfoot tapped home a rebound and gave the Avs their first lead 7:43 into the second.
Landeskog said the Avs can’t get into a habit of falling behind 2-0, then scoring in bunches to recover. But at this point in the season, wins are precious, even if they’re only two-thirds earned.
“They did what they have to do to get the win. That’s what we’ve been doing here recently,” coach Jared Bednar said.
“That’s the game. The other team has something to say about it too. It’s not just one team playing hockey out there that’s going to go out and do whatever they want. ... You have to be able to survive for shifts, and be able to push back.”
Kerfoot’s working on a career-best of his own - a point streak that’s at six games (4 goals, 4 assists).
“He was a difference maker tonight,” Bednar said.
Colorado is 5-3-3 in the second half of back-to-back games, and 4-0 after traveling home to finish off consecutive games.
It took two reviews — one announced no-goal, then a reversal of that decision — for Kerfoot to get his second of the night after he pushed in Landeskog’s wraparound. Sven Andrighetto tacked on the sixth.
Semyon Varlamov made 27 saves. Philipp Grubauer had started eight straight.
“I thought he did a real good job of resetting after those first two (goals),” Landeskog said.