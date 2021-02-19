Right now, overtime is overReim.
Air Force sophomore Willie Reim scored in 3-on-3 overtime for the second straight game, with a 17-day gap in between, Friday night for a 4-3 win over Canisius. The Falcons have two straight victories after going winless their first 10 games.
It was Reim’s second goal of the evening. He pushed the puck through the crease and off a defender’s stick.
“I wish I could say I did it on purpose,” Reim said. “(Bennett) Norlin was wide open back door. I really wanted to try to get him the puck.
“I think we finally got a few bounces tonight.”
That started as early as the first shift, as Canisius hit two posts in the opening minute. But the Falcons settled into one of their most authoritative efforts of the season, getting better and better.
“Honestly a better start than most games we’ve had this year, which is kind of surprising with the long break,” sophomore defenseman Brandon Koch, who had a goal and two assists, said.
The Falcons had their previous two scheduled series postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.
Air Force broke up several Canisius rushes with sticks in passing lanes but couldn’t get possession. On the third or fourth such bid, the Golden Griffins threw a bad-angle shot to the top corner that was credited to Ryan Miotto.
The Falcons (2-9-1) weathered a penalty kill that never seemed to end in the second period, with Canisius bogging them down around Alex Schilling. Air Force kept the deficit at one.
Reim cheated forward, took a pass from Koch, went in alone and tied the game.
“They were trying to take away our two wings and I was kind of able to find a seam and thread the needle there,” he said.
Koch took a pass from behind the net and put it in for just the Falcons’ sixth power-play goal of the season. His similar shot was tipped in by Ty Pochipinski during the second half of the third period.
The Falcons circled in the Canisius zone for much of the final seven minutes. However a bouncing extra-attacker goal sent the game to overtime.
“We knew that we controlled most of the game, if not all of the game,” Koch said. “We put our heads down for a second but we shook it off real quick.”
Reim had another solo breakaway in overtime but goaltender Jacob Barczewski had the answer. Canisius (7-3-0) which is vying for playoff position in Atlantic Hockey, lost a needed standings point off its own stick, to the delight of the crowd of around 100 consisting of the seniors’ families and fellow cadets.
“There’s so much more room. You can really see the ice and try and make plays,” Reim said of his overtime hunting ground.
“You just have more time to try and process it. I think it’s worked out pretty well.”
Schilling made 17 saves. Freshman Luke Robinson registered his first multipoint game with two assists.