General manager George Paton was short and sweet when asked Thursday about star outside linebacker Von Miller's future in Denver.

"We want to bring Von back," Paton said simply, "and we're still working through that."

Miller is entering the final year of his contract and has an $18 million club option that the Broncos can either pick up or not, which would allow him to become a free agent. There's also the option of restructuring his contract, which many believe might be the most likely outcome. Miller, who will be 32 this month, is coming off an ankle injury that forced him to miss the entire 2020-21 season.

One issue that could potentially play a role in Miller's future is the current criminal investigation he's under in Douglas County. The investigation has been completed by the Parker Police Department and handed over to the Douglas County District Attorney's office for review. It's unclear when the D.A. will come to a decision on whether or not there will be a case against Miller.

When asked to comment on the investigation, Paton mostly opted not to comment.

"In regard to the legal process, we're going to let the legal process play out," Paton said. "It's a serious situation, but we want to let it play out before we comment on it."

The legal issues aside, if the Broncos do restructure Miller's contract, it would likely look similar to J.J. Watt's recent two-year, $31 million deal with the Cardinals. Miller, being a 30-plus-year-old edge rusher, is valued around $13 million-$15 million per year. Whether or not the Broncos want to pay that kind of money or pick up his $18 million option, will have be decided by March 17 when the new league year and free agency begins.

Miller has played his entire 10-year career in Denver, after being selected No. 2 overall by the Broncos in 2011. He's totaled 106 sacks (first in the NFL over the last 10 seasons) and 490 tackles.