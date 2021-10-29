Will Gavin stole the puck, deposited the game-winner and then glided across Air Force’s home ice as teammates rushed toward him and a few hats rained down from the crowd.
The Falcons sophomore had never experienced anything like this. Who has?
Gavin’s third goal of the night gave Air Force a 5-4 overtime victory over Colorado College on Friday night in front of 2,650 fans at Cadet Ice Arena.
“I think one game last year we had 150 or 200 fans, but nothing like this before,” said Gavin, who hadn’t scored through four games this season entering the opener of the cross-city series.
“It’s hard to put into words, but it was awesome when the fans were into it and the students were into it. It was a blast.”
For fans of offensive hockey, the whole night was a blast. Air Force (1-3) scored the first goal 2 minutes, 41 seconds into the game. The Tigers (1-3-2) were in the lead less than 10 minute later. The period saw both teams scored twice. The second period saw Air Force scored twice within a 46-second span.
Goals everywhere. Until they dried up.
Air Force frantically tried to give itself cushion as it nursed a 4-3 lead in the third period, all while the Tigers tried to find the tying goal that finally came from Tyler Coffey with 42 seconds remaining.
It was then 55 seconds into overtime when Gavin put his stick on a dump pass from Colorado College and ended the game.
“It was a great hockey game, and we feel fortunate to have it fall our way with them coming back and tying it and having the momentum going into overtime,” Air Force coach Frank Serratore said. “Give our guys some credit, they bent but they didn’t break.
“We played to a full house tonight, and I think it’s safe to say everybody got their money’s worth.”
The teams will play again at CC’s Robson Arena on Saturday at 6 p.m. If Air Force wins, they’ll capture their first Pikes Peak Trophy since 2017. If the Tigers win, they’ll retain the cup after taking in 2018 and ’19 (the series wasn’t played last year because of COVID-19).
“They’ve obviously had it from us the past few years, so that’s been a big emphasis for us, getting that trophy back and bringing it back to our locker room,” Gavin said. “So we couldn’t be more excited for that game.”
Gavin’s three goals were split with one in each period. Air Force also had a pair of goals from junior Ty Pochipiniski.
The Tigers’ four goals came from four players – Logan Will, Nicklas Andrews, Matthew Gleason and Coffey.
Colorado College first-year coach Kris Mayotte walked away feeling no satisfaction from a third period that saw his team find the last-minute tie it held so briefly.
“You know what, we didn’t play well all game,” Mayotte said. “We were lucky to be in it. I’d like to say it shows that they stuck with it, but they never started. It’s hard to stick with something you don’t frickin’ start. We just didn’t start.”
The home environment Air Force enjoyed on Friday will flip in CC’s favor on Saturday, but Mayotte hopes his team isn’t expecting a boost from anything beyond its own play.
“If we’re relying on external forces to get us fired up," Mayotte said, "then we’ve got problems.”