Will Barton looked at home Friday in Memphis.
Though the Nuggets’ wing was born in Baltimore, Barton played his college ball at Memphis in the FedExForum, the same arena where Barton’s Nuggets beat the Grizzlies, 103-102.
“Will was joking last night at practice that he used to play in this arena when he was in college,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. “I think he always likes coming back here.”
Barton finished with 21 points, on 8 of 14 from the field, four assists and three steals. None of his buckets were bigger than the 3-pointer, his fifth, that gave the Nuggets the lead for good with just over two minutes left.
“We don’t win this game without Will’s productivity throughout the game, but more importantly late down the stretch, him stepping up and having the courage to take and make some big, big shots,” Malone said.
After Barton’s bucket, Nikola Jokic scored Denver’s final five points, finishing with 28 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists, all team-highs.
Jokic’s final bucket came on a post move and put the Nuggets up four with 34.7 seconds left. De’Anthony Melton answered with a 3-pointer for Memphis, and the Grizzlies got a stop and took over possession with a chance to win with 6.3 seconds remaining.
Jokic forced a tough shot, grabbed the rebound that allowed the Nuggets to burn off the final 1.3 seconds and stretch their wining streak to five games. Dillon Brooks and Brandon Clarke led Memphis with 20 points each.
“The last six games, seven games, we are kind of playing the right way,” said Jokic, who exited the game in the third quarter with a turned ankle but returned after making sure it wasn’t anything serious.
Barton said that was especially important against a Memphis team that frequently uses a help defender to stop dribble drives.
“I knew once one of our guards got to the free throw line, there would be a help defender there,” Barton said. “You just had to commit to your shot and be ready to shoot.”
In his team’s first game since the All-Star Game, Barton hardly hesitated. He said spent his break with his kids and in the gym since he spent his offseason making sure his body was in as good of shape possible. Making it to the break healthy, Barton said he can now just focus on his skills.
“It was the least I worked on my game, because I wanted to get my body back where I needed it to be to go out there and play this year and be ready for the start of the season,” Barton said.
His health hasn’t been the only struggle of the past year. Barton said a cousin that was “probably one of my best friends in the world,” died, as did a grandfather more recently.
“Just trying to battle with those things is tough, but I’m one of those guys that keeps fighting and keeps fighting and keeps fighting,” Barton said. “I know who I am as a basketball player, so I never get really too worried about the on-the-court issues. I know I can always fix those as long as I stay confident and stay true to myself and true to my game.”
Barton looked to believe in himself and his abilities Friday in Memphis, a place that’s not quite home but can offer similar comfort.
“The best two years of my life,” Barton said of college. “We used to have the Forum rocking – 18,000 (fans) every night. The city really embraced me. It’s definitely my second home. They kind of adopted me. Anytime I can come back here and play, it just brings back so many different memories, and anytime I come in the city, it’s still a whole lot of love.”