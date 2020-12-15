A nine-month itch could get scratched Wednesday.
Nuggets wing Will Barton played his last meaningful basketball in a 113-97 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on March 11, coincidentally the same day the NBA shut down after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19. Barton traveled to the NBA’s Florida bubble, and reportedly participated in a July scrimmage, but left before playing in a seeding or playoff game due to knee discomfort and soreness.
He hopes to make his return for Denver’s second preseason game Wednesday against Portland.
“I think I’m available. I hope I’m available,” Barton said. “I’ve been practicing. I’ve been getting up and down. I think I’m available.”
If he’s available, he’s likely to get some run. Nuggets coach Michael Malone said, generally, his team is still working itself into shape. The Nuggets’ bubble run ended in late September, leaving the players just a couple of months to recharge, mentally and physically, after more than 80 days away from family and the comforts of home.
“The old adage in the NBA, from the coaches, was ‘You don’t want players coming back and using training camp to get in shape.’ The good teams are going to have players that come back that are in shape; you can hit the ground running,” Malone said. “The reality is that we’ve got guys in our training camp that are still trying to get back in shape. That’s just the fact of the matter.”
While the 33 minutes per game Barton averaged in 58 outings last year might be a big ask of the veteran forward, Barton said he feels good heading into the final two preseason games. The Nuggets are scheduled to start the regular season against Sacramento a week from Wednesday.
“I’ve been doing everything. I just completed practice today,” Barton said. “Yesterday, I did everything — five on five, all the drills. I feel good.”
Barton added that a successful return to the court will be pain-free and without any stressing over statistical output. He just wants to play after nine months away.
“I just get that itch, and I’m just ready to go out there and compete and play,” Barton said. “I just love the game and being away from it is very, very, very tough for me to just watch and not be able to play.”