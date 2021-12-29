The final minutes of Tuesday’s win over the Golden State Warriors also served as a sort of fitness test for Will Barton III.
It was the sixth game back for the Nuggets guard after he missed a couple of games earlier in the month due to an unspecified illness. He never entered the league’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols but getting his conditioning back has still been a work in progress.
“It definitely affected me, man. I didn’t have a lot of energy. … I didn’t have my natural wind and stamina, so it took me a couple of games to start feeling normal and feeling like myself again,” Barton said after Tuesday’s game. “I’m getting close to that, so I just got to keep grinding through it.”
After Golden State’s Gary Payton II finished a dunk in transition and tied the game with 1 minute and 4 seconds left, the Nuggets needed a lift. Barton, on the Nuggets’ ensuing possession, rejected a Nikola Jokic screen and settled for a tough shot between Payton and Andrew Wiggins. It didn’t draw rim, but Barton fought for an offensive rebound and got a second shot, which came off the front of the iron. Barton went back up a third time and willed the ball in on his third try, giving the Nuggets a two-point lead with 43.6 seconds left with a tip-in.
Stephen Curry, who scored 15 of his 23 points in the fourth quarter, tried to give the Warriors the late lead with a deep 3 but missed. Barton chased down the rebound, caught his breath and sunk two free throws that made it a four-point game with 32 seconds left.
“I just wanted to do anything to get us a win,” Barton said. “Once it got into closing minutes and it was a close game, I was just telling myself ‘just do anything to get a win whether it’s scoring, getting a stop, rebound, assist whatever, just close this thing out.’”
The Warriors had one last shot to tie the game with 2.4 seconds left. Barton denied an in-bound pass to Andrew Wiggins before helping Facundo Campazzo prevent a pass to Curry, who came off a screen and cut toward the top of the key. The Warriors settled for a contested 3-pointer from Andre Igoudala, whose shot came up well short of the hoop.
“I couldn’t be more proud of our guys. I thought Will Barton down the stretch made a couple of big plays,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. “We took away the 3 for Steph and the end, which was good defense on their last play.”
Barton missed consecutive games on Dec. 11 and 13. In his first three games back, he played no more than 28 minutes and scored no more than eight points. In the last three games, Barton has played 34 or more minutes and scored in double figures each game, topped by Tuesday’s 21-point performance in 36 minutes. He also grabbed four rebounds, dished out four assists, recorded one steal and blocked a shot while making 7 of 15 shots from the field, 4 of 7 from 3 and all three of his free throws.
“Especially if you’re sick, you need a little more time to get back to the game, but, yeah, he’s doing a really good job, especially today,” Jokic said. “He scored a lot for us. He was a big factor of our win.”
Grand Rapids Gold add former Nugget to roster
Kenneth Faried is among the latest NBA veterans hoping to get another shot in the league.
The former Nuggets forward signed with Denver’s first-year G League affiliate, the Grand Rapids Gold on Wednesday. The Gold have already had Davon Reed, Lance Stephenson, Isaiah Thomas and Nik Stauskas called up to the NBA, as teams attempt to navigate an increase in unavailable players due to COVID-19.
The Nuggets used the 22nd pick of the 2011 draft on the bouncy power forward. Faried, nicknamed the “Manimal” for his ferocious play, spent seven seasons with the Nuggets, averaging 13.7 points and 8.6 rebounds in 2013-14. Since his most recent NBA appearance in 2019, Faried has played in China, Puerto Rico and Russia, but he’s back in the NBA ecosystem, looking for another chance.
Comments are open to Gazette subscribers only