Should the Denver Nuggets need more from Will Barton III, and through two games that appears to be the case, he’s willing to risk his recovering hamstring.
Nuggets coach Michael Malone called Barton a “silver lining” after scoring 10 points, dishing out three assists, grabbing one rebound and pinning one Suns layup against the backboard for a block in Denver’s 123-98 loss Wednesday in Phoenix. It was his first game back since suffering a hamstring strain at Golden State on April 23.
“(He) gave us a bolt of energy in that first half,” Malone said after the loss. “(He) makes a 3, blocks a shot, and he hated me when I took him out because he had reached his minutes restriction, and I understand that.”
Barton played 16 minutes, as the Nuggets fell behind 2-0 in the second-round series. He’s willing to try out a larger workload as the series shifts to Denver, starting with Friday’s Game 3, though he added he wouldn’t know exactly how much he can manage.
“I won’t know until I actually do it. I do know that I’m willing to take the risk,” Barton said Wednesday. “That’s why I came back and played. I can’t be scared of what’s going to happen out there. I made the decision to play, and I got to go out there and give it my all. Like I said, whatever the medical staff, whatever the coach and those guys agree on, I’m going to stick to the plan. He knows I want to play more; they know I want to play more, but we do have to be smart. But at the same time, I know what I’m risking. I’m prepared for anything. I just got to go out there and play hard.”
Barton looked like his usual self on an early dunk off a Nikola Jokic assist and a chase-down block of Cameron Johnson, but he acknowledged hamstring injuries can be tricky. He credited Denver’s training staff for its help as he prepared to jump from practice sessions to playoff basketball.
“It was a serious injury. The hamstring is not to be played with. It’s one of the trickiest injuries you could have,” Barton said. “I’ve been out a month and some change, so anytime you get back to playing basketball, and at playoff intensity, I’m at a high risk – just being honest.”
That mindset and his effort Wednesday earned him a second assist from the freshly minted Most Valuable Player.
“I think he showed some of the guys that if you’re hurt or whatever you can fight through,” Jokic said. “You can just be tough and try to help the team.”
Barton’s off the injury report for Game 3. Michael Porter Jr. is listed as probable with what is being called lower back tightness, while PJ Dozier remains out with an adductor strain. Though playing is an admitted gamble, Barton has some financial security in the form of a player option worth nearly $15 million for next season before he becomes an unrestricted free agent.
“It is a risk, but I was out there playing tonight. I decided to do that, so it’s on me,” Barton said. “I know what I’m up against. At this point, I got to try to block that out and go out there and play the way I play and give it everything that I do have. Whatever’s in me, I have to give that or just don’t play.”