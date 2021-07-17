061221-s-dg-nuggets 1463.jpg
Buy Now

Phoenix’s Devin Booker and Denver’s Will Barton go after a rebound during the first quarter of the conference semifinals at Ball Arena on Friday, June 11, 2021. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)

 JERILEE BENNETT

The longest-tenured member of the Denver Nuggets will reportedly enter free agency.

According to multiple reports, Will Barton III declined his player option with the Nuggets for next season worth $14.7 million.

Barton has been with the Nuggets since 2015 and averaged 12.7 points, 4 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 56 games last season. Barton returned from a hamstring injury for the final three games of the conference semifinal series against Phoenix, scoring a team-high 25 points in the season-ending loss to the Suns.

With Barton rejecting the final year of his previous contract, he will be free to sign anywhere he chooses, including a potential return to Denver under new terms.

Load comments