The longest-tenured member of the Denver Nuggets will reportedly enter free agency.
According to multiple reports, Will Barton III declined his player option with the Nuggets for next season worth $14.7 million.
Barton has been with the Nuggets since 2015 and averaged 12.7 points, 4 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 56 games last season. Barton returned from a hamstring injury for the final three games of the conference semifinal series against Phoenix, scoring a team-high 25 points in the season-ending loss to the Suns.
With Barton rejecting the final year of his previous contract, he will be free to sign anywhere he chooses, including a potential return to Denver under new terms.