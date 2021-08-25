Will Barton III's and JaMychal Green’s offseason symmetry continued Wednesday.
Both declined their respective player options before returning to the Denver Nuggets on restructured contracts. Neither had serious thoughts of leaving the franchise in free agency.
“I felt real confident that I would be back in Denver. Obviously, it’s a business and things happen fast, especially in free agency, but I always knew the interest was mutual,” Barton said Wednesday. “It was just about getting it done. We’ve been together for a long time, so I didn’t think it would be any funny business. That’s what happened, man. We just got it done. I wanted to be there; they wanted me back, so it’s easy to get deals done when both parties feel the same way.”
“Before the season ended, I already knew that I wanted to come back here,” Green added. “I just love the staff from the owner down to the last player. It’s a family organization, and it just felt like home.”
Barton, now the longest-tenured Nugget, has evolved into Denver’s starting shooting guard but said there wasn’t much of a conversation about his role in the offseason. Green expected to do a lot of the stuff he did last year as a reserve big. Both recited the company line: if the Nuggets are healthy, there’s no reason they can’t win a championship.
“I just really came back to just be a part of the culture again, and I really feel like we can win a championship,” Green said.
“I’m just a loyal guy. I always want to see that through, especially when you have the potential to do something special and do something great,” Barton said.
“With us being fully healthy, I really believe truly in my heart that we can win a championship.”
The Nuggets won’t be healthy to start the season with Jamal Murray rehabbing from surgery to repair a torn anterior cruciate ligament, but the hope is they will be at the end of the season for another playoff run. Barton hasn’t played much of the last two playoff runs, something he really hopes to accomplish this season.
“I feel like the only thing I haven’t done is perform at a high level in the playoffs,” Barton said. “That’s because of, basically, either injuries or not being available. That’s like the last thing on my checklist to do.”
Both Barton and Green said they were in contact with the other and additional teammates over the course of the offseason. Green for one was happy to hear Barton wasn’t headed elsewhere.
“Once I found out he was coming back, it definitely put a smile on my face. He’s a big part of the team,” Green said of Barton.
“Once he gets going, he can really make the game a lot easier for the team.”
And Barton was glad to be staying where he was wanted with a group of guys with a common goal.
“All the guys wanted me back, and they knew I wanted to be back and play with them,” Barton said. “We all feel like we have unfinished business. So, we’re all on the same page and locked in and focused.”