By Vinny Benedetto
DENVER – An unsightly streak was snapped, and franchise history was made in a 44-second span of the third quarter in the Denver Nuggets’ 116-101 win over the Houston Rockets on Friday at Ball Arena.
Will Barton III hit his first 3, tying J.R. Smith’s franchise record, with 3:31 left in the third quarter.
“I was like ‘let just get one more, get it out the way,’” Barton remembered thinking. “Jeff was on the court. Shoutout to Jeff, he was telling me he’s running plays for me to get the last one.”
One possession later, Barton came off a JaMychal Green screen, stepped behind the line and splashed the 769th 3 he has made in a Nuggets uniform. Smith is now second on the career list and could soon drop to third after Jamal Murray returns from injury.
“Mal’s going to break it. We all know that. We joked about it. I would’ve never had the record if Mal was healthy this year,” Barton said. “To be able to say I have it for awhile is definitely a huge honor.”
After Houston’s ensuing possession, Nuggets coach Michael Malone took a timeout to celebrate the accomplishment. Barton received hugs and high fives from coaches and teammates and an ovation from the home crowd.
“It was a surreal moment. It’s a cool moment,” Barton said. “It’s something you dream of as a kid, to one day make history at the biggest stage.”
Prior to his first make Friday, Barton had missed 19 consecutive 3s dating back to the Feb. 26 game against Sacramento.
“I met with him the other day one-on-one. I felt like the pressure of breaking the record was kind of getting to him. I said ‘Just play your game,’” Malone said.
“I’m happy that it’s over. Now we can just get back to playing basketball.”
Barton finished with 11 points, while DeMarcus Cousins led the Nuggets with 31 points, nine rebounds, four assists, three steals and a block. It was his first 30-point game, Malone said, since 2018.
With Nikola Jokic ruled out with a non-COVID illness in the hour before tipoff, Cousins made his first start in a Nuggets uniform.
“Nobody replaces Nikola Jokic, but Cuz (Cousins) is pretty damn good,” Malone said before running down Cousins’ stats, which included 12 contested shots and three deflections.
“I’m just so happy for him because most people had given up on him. All you need is somebody to believe in you, and he’s here doing his thing for us. I’m so happy that he is here.”
Austin Rivers (non-COVID illness) and Zeke Nnaji (bilateral knee soreness) also missed the game, further disrupting Denver’s rotations against the Rockets.
JaMychal Green led the bench with 14 points, while Jeff Green (14), Aaron Gordon (12), Bones Hyland and Monte Morris (10) also reached double figures for Denver.
Cousins hit a 3 to open the scoring, and Denver scored the first seven points. He said the spot start didn’t impact his approach.
“I play the same way,” Cousins said. “I’m going to come out, I’m going to play the right way. I’m going to try to take the best shots available. I’m going to try to make the right play every possession.”
The Rockets scored the final five points of the quarter to take a one-point lead to the second.
The bench unit used a 17-6 run to start the second quarter to give the Nuggets a 10-point advantage after Hyland hit a 3. The starters returned and stretched the lead to 15, but Houston cut the advantage to 51-46 at halftime.
Cousins scored 11 of his points in the third quarter, and Barton put up 10 points in the period, as the Nuggets stretched the lead to 17 to start the fourth quarter and picked up their seventh win in their last eight games.
“Boogie’s a force. I told someone earlier ‘Let’s not forget who he is.’ He’s had some injuries, some bad breaks, some tough breaks,” Barton said.
“When healthy, he’s still DeMarcus Cousins, which is one of the best big men in the league, an All-Star, a guy we’ve seen dominate the NBA, so I’m not surprised.”
Barton will look to extend his record, and the Nuggets will try for an eighth win in nine games at home Sunday against New Orleans.