Aaron Rodgers didn't give any clues Tuesday evening on where he might be playing in a couple months.
The Green Bay Packers quarterback and reigning NFL MVP has been mostly silent this offseason, after expressing displeasure with the Packers organization and requesting a trade that could possibly make him a Denver Bronco — reportedly one of his top preferred destinations. But Rodgers sort of broke his silence Tuesday, as he faced Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady on national television during TNT's "The Match."
Rodgers was asked directly by TNT's commentators if he'll be Green Bay's quarterback come the season opener Sept. 12.
"I don't know," Rodgers said.
Rodgers has been ominous all offseason, not showing up for any of the Packers' organized team activities. He's only done a few interviews over the past several months, none of which addressed his plans for next season. Most recently he did a press conference for The Match where he was asked about his newsworthy offseason.
"I'm very thankful for the opportunity to work on my mental health," Rodgers said. "I haven't dealt with bouts of depression or anything, that I think for whatever reason, are OK to talk about if you're talking about mental health. I've just really been trying to think about what puts me in the best frame of mind. What habits can I form that allow me to feel most in my body, most present, happiest? And that's what I've been doing."
The clock is ticking for Rodgers, who will be 37 next season and hasn't ruled out retirement. It's unclear whether the relationship between he and the Packers is fixable, but according to several reports, Green Bay has no intention of trading him and hasn't engaged in any talks with teams who might be interested, one of which would most certainly be the Broncos.
This saga will likely continue all the way up until training camp, which starts at the end of July, and might even continue into the preseason. But for now, it's up in the air where Rodgers will be playing, if at all, next season.
"We’ll see," Rodgers said during The Match. "We’ll see, won’t we?"