Wilkie, Tigers will face quiet arena as NCHC announces quarterfinal at North Dakota closed to public

Chris Wilkie was looking forward to some heckling from the North Dakota crowd this weekend as he returns to face his former team in the postseason.
After a National Collegiate Hockey Conference announcement Wednesday night that attendance will be restricted as the league takes precautions against the coronavirus (COVID-19), he may not hear much at all.
The league said quarterfinal game access will be restricted to “only student-athletes, coaches, event and team staff, credentialed media and student-athlete family members.” The Tigers were making their way to North Dakota when the news broke.
Less than an hour later, North Dakota's first coronavirus case was confirmed by the state Department of Health. Forum News Service's Jeremy Turley tweeted the man was in Ward County, some three hours away from Grand Forks.
The No. 2 Fighting Hawks lost an asset in their loud, passionate Ralph Engelstad Arena fans. But barring any further major announcements, they’ll still be a solid barrier for the Tigers.
Redshirt senior forward Wilkie, who was named an all-conference honorable mention earlier Wednesday, would have to get past his former team if he wants to extend his college hockey career. Wilkie played two seasons at North Dakota and won a national championship his freshman season.
His junior year was marred by injury but as a senior he broke out, scoring 23 goals (8 assists) to lead the team by 11 and the conference by seven.
“He’s been a rock, somebody we’ve been able to rely on all year long,” co-captain Alex Berardinelli said. “I can’t imagine where we’d be without him.
“I don’t think he wants his career to end where it started. I think guys will rally around him and play hard for him.”
While he did more than his share, the reason the Tigers are traveling to North Dakota is the team as a whole underperformed. They’re the eighth and last seed while North Dakota has been eyed as a national title contender for months.
“I’d probably be lying if I said we had a ton of confidence right now, given the year,” Wilkie said. “I think all we can do now is pick our heads up here and get ready for Friday. Playoffs are a whole different animal and anything can happen.
“We have nothing to lose now. I guess you can just kind of put the whole year behind you.”
There are still a handful of North Dakota seniors that played with Wilkie, but no one more than former Tiger Westin Michaud. Michaud left Colorado College as a graduate transfer and was also an all-conference honorable mention after tying for the Fighting Hawks’ team lead in goal-scoring with 16.
The Tigers need Wilkie’s consistent production even more as they patch up their roster. Second-leading scorer Nick Halloran was doubtful after sustaining a lower-body injury and CC’s two best offensive defensemen, Bryan Yoon and Kristian Blumenschein, exited against Denver last weekend. Coach Mike Haviland said he’d caution Wilkie not to get caught up in “all the hoopla.”
“Sometimes it goes the other way because of all the emotions. Guys try too hard or try to do too much,” Haviland said.
The hoopla will be toned down now. But in front of roughly 10,000 empty seats, Wilkie and Colorado College are fighting to continue.
Note: The NCHC announced all streams this weekend are free to the public on NCHC.tv.