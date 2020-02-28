Colorado College is fighting to avoid a first-round conference playoff matchup with North Dakota.
The objective — drawing Minnesota Duluth instead — isn’t looking so appealing either.
Friday’s 4-2 Bulldogs win featured a big high and a bigger low for CC’s Chris Wilkie. The forward scored his 21st of the season, then was tossed from the game with 3:18 left in the second period. His center-ice hit on Tanner Laderoute was briefly reviewed before the Tigers’ leading scorer was ejected and they were tasked with killing off a major penalty.
“I don’t understand an interference major,” coach Mike Haviland said. “That’s me. I just don’t.”
Andrew Gaus, who set up the tying goal, had his stick snap while CC was pinned down. With essentially a 5-on-3, Duluth’s Dylan Samberg scored his first of the season and the Bulldogs shut down the Tigers from there at The Broadmoor World Arena.
It was CC’s third five-minute major taken against Duluth this season, out of six total for the Tigers. Each call had drastic consequences, as the Bulldogs scored five goals during those majors and went on to win all three games.
“I don’t have to agree with it,” Haviland said, “But we have to be smarter.”
Defenseman Scott Perunovich added his eighth assist in three games against CC this season. He also scored an empty-netter.
Wilkie got the Tigers back in it, snapping one past Hunter Shepard from the hash marks with just under five to play in the first period. He is third in the country in goal-scoring.
From the top of the right circle, Gaus turned and fired a long shot that Jack Gates deflected past Shepard (20 saves) to tie the game midway through the second.
No. 5 Minnesota Duluth (19-10-2, 14-5-2) had jumped out to a 2-0 lead. The first was a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it shot from Cole Koepke off the face-off and the second a doorstep tap-in from Laderoute.
After a shaky first 20 minutes, Matt Vernon finished with 35 saves and several snags worthy of a replay.
“Couple of weird ones to start off the game,” Vernon said. “Sometimes you can’t really do much about it, just stuff happens and you have to find a way to bounce back, shut the door after you make mistakes like that.”
Trailing 3-2, the Tigers attempted 12 third-period shots, but didn’t put one on goal until midway through and only four wound up on target.
“When you’re that close against the fifth-best team in the country, you’ve got to find a way in the third there,” Haviland said. “I liked our push, but ... it was right there, I thought.”
Wilkie got in a team-high five shots before his exit. Connor Mayer blocked a game-high five shots and Bryan Yoon and Zach Berzolla followed with four each.
The Tigers fell into eighth and last place in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference, poised for a first-round matchup in North Dakota they’d like to avoid.
Seventh place likely means visiting the two-time defending national champion Duluth Bulldogs, who have had their number, been more disciplined and more opportunistic.
Vernon said Friday night’s game already had a playoff feel.
“We’re fighting to stay on top of Miami,” Vernon said. “We need every point, every win. The guys in the room, we were treating it so.”