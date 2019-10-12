Colorado College’s discipline slipped, and took a potential series sweep with it.
The Tigers settled for a nonconference split Saturday against former WCHA foe Minnesota. CC surrendered a two-goal lead twice as it got into penalty trouble in the second period and lost 4-3 at The Broadmoor World Arena.
Chris Wilkie finished the weekend with 3 goals, 2 assists, and Nick Halloran set up every goal except one (5 assists).
Minnesota’s Sammy Walker earned a five-minute major and game misconduct for a hit to the head, giving the Tigers a lengthy chance to tie the score late. But coach Bob Motzko said the Gophers had caught on to the game plan by then.
"The big thing with the penalty kill is they really got the puck across to Wilkie, and in the third period we completely denied it,” Motzko said.
“It took us five periods to figure it out but that's what we had to do.”
In the first period, Wilkie potted his third goal of the weekend one second after a CC power play expired to make it 2-0. It was almost identical to the Tigers’ second goal Friday. Bryan Yoon fed Halloran, who straddled the blue line next to the penalty box. He pushed the puck to Wilkie at the right faceoff circle, and Wilkie sent it past Jared Moe’s glove.
The Tigers took five penalties in a damaging second period. Freshman blue-liner Connor Mayer found a way to contribute during a delayed call against him, flinging away a puck that wiggled through Ruck’s pads and sat in the crease before a Gopher could get there. But Minnesota forced one over the goal line during a pileup midway through the ensuing power play.
“(CC coach Mike Haviland) is playing three freshman defensemen and I think that's one of the things we got to expose a little bit, with our forwards to get on top of freshmen,” Motzko said. “They're going to grow up too, quickly.”
Grant Cruikshank’s penance was more effective. After exiting the penalty box he went off on a 2-on-1 with Halloran and buried the pass.
The Gophers scored their second goal on another Mayer penalty, and tied the score 28 seconds later on a blast from defenseman Matt Staudacher.
“We’ve gotta move our feet,” forward Andrew Gaus said. “Some of the penalties were just us being a little lazy, I think, and using our stick too much.”
Gaus stuffed a rebound inside the post 2:01 into the first period. It was the first Colorado College goal for the graduate transfer from Yale. Mayer picked up his first college point with an assist.
“It was a nice goal, but it doesn’t feel as good now after the loss,” Gaus said.
Ryan Ruck made 32 saves and 60 on the weekend. The power play went 0-for-4, though Wilkie's goal was a direct result.
“We had them on the ropes,” Haviland said. “We have to finish the job. We can’t wait until February to figure out how to do that."