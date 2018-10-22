What a week for weekly awards for Colorado stars. In my 18 years at The Gazette I can't remember one week where so many players from our coverage area were honored. The NFL hasn't announced its weekly awards yet because there is a game Monday night, but it wouldn't be surprising to see Von Miller win the AFC Defensive Player of the Week.
Take a look at who has already been recognized for their performances:
NCHC GOALTENDER OF THE WEEK
Alex Leclerc, Colorado College
Leclerc extended his unbeaten streak to five games (4-0-1) to start the season with a tie and a win against New Hampshire last weekend.
In Friday’s 3-3 tie, he made a season-high 39 saves, including 16 in the third period and three in overtime, to earn Second Star of the Game.
On Saturday, the junior made 27 more saves, including 10 in the third period, as the Tigers defeated the Wildcats, 4-3. Leclerc, who is tied for the national lead with four wins, totaled an NCHC-best 66 saves on the weekend for a .917 save percentage to go with a 2.88 goals-against average.
He also helped CC’s penalty kill go 5-for-6 against UNH.
MOUNTAIN WEST OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Isaiah Sanders, QB, Air Force
Air Force junior quarterback Isaiah Sanders has earned multiple player of the week honors for his performance in the team’s 41-35 victory over UNLV Friday night.
He rushed for a season-high 173 yards and matched his career high with three touchdowns with a career-long run of 45 yards. Sanders hit nine-of-11 passes for a career-best 217 yards and a touchdown, connecting on a 69-yard pass for the score, another career best.
He earned Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week honors for the first time in his career, CollegeSportsMadness.com offensive player of the week for the Mountain West and earned one of eight Davey O'Brien Great 8 performances for his efforts.
NHL FIRST STAR OF THE WEEK
Gabrial Landeskog, left wing, Avalanche
Colorado's Landeskog led the NHL in goals and finished tied for the league lead in points (6-1-7 in 3 GP) as Colorado gained five of a possible six points to improve their record to 5-1-2.
He opened the week by notching one goal and one assist in a 3-2 shootout loss to the New York Rangers Oct. 16. Landeskog then recorded his third career hat trick, including the game winner, in a 5-3 win over the New Jersey Devils Oct. 18.
He closed the week by recording two goals, including the game-winning tally, in a 3-1 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes Oct. 20. He leads the NHL with a plus-10 rating this season.
NBA WESTERN CONFERENCE PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Nikola Jokic, C, Nuggets
The NBA announced that Jokic has been named the Western Conference player of the week for games played from Tue Oct. 16 to Sunday Oct. 21.
Jokic becomes the first player to win the award in the 2018-19 season and has now earned Western Conference Player of the Week honors three times in his career, also doing so twice last season.
Jokic, 23, averaged 26.3 points, 10.3 rebounds, 7.3 assists, 1.67 steals and 1.00 blocks while helping the Nuggets start the season 3-0 for the first time since the 2009-10 season. He also shot .632 from the field and .500 from three during this stretch. He became the first player ever to record a 30+ point triple-double on 11 or fewer FG attempts. Jokic also joined Wilt Chamberlain as the only two players in NBA history to post a 30+ point triple-double and be perfect from the field.