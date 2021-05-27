Want to watch the Nuggets in the NBA Playoffs?

You may be out of luck if you're Comcast or Dish Network customer, thanks to an ongoing feud between Altitude Sports — home of every Nuggets game — and those cable companies. Comcast is the largest cable provider in Colorado.

This specifically becomes an issue Thursday night as the Nuggets travel to Portland for Game 3, as the game will be televised on NBATV, instead of nationally on ESPN or TNT. And it may again be the case Tuesday for Game 5, which could again be on NBATV, depending on if the NBA instead decides to slide the Lakers and Suns into that slot.

The Avalanche, which is also owned by the Kroenke family, have not suffered any black out games during the NHL Playoffs.

“With the start of the NBA Playoffs, we hoped that our loyal Nuggets fan base would finally have the ability to watch this resilient team pursue an NBA Championship for every game through these Playoffs,” said Matt Hutchings, COO of KSE. “Per league guidelines, all national broadcasts produced by either ESPN or TNT are carried side-by-side with Altitude broadcasts. However, under those same guidelines, NBA TV broadcasts are excluded in local markets. Since the national broadcaster for tonight’s Nuggets and Trailblazers game is NBATV, that means it will not be available to Comcast or Dish customers along the Front Range.”

This has been an ongoing issue since September 2019, with Altitude hoping to find a resolution by filing an antitrust lawsuit against Comcast in June 2020. Still, there doesn't appear to be an end in sight at the moment.

“We should emphasize that KSE and Altitude Sports have no role in selecting which national networks are assigned Playoff broadcast rights by the league," Hutchings said. "We’re disappointed that many of our fans won’t have the access they deserve. Sadly, Nuggets fans continue to be held hostage by Comcast and Dish and their decision to not carry these teams in their local market. We are singularly focused on getting the Nuggets back on the air again next season through fair, market-based terms. Unlike Comcast and Dish, Altitude Sports will continue to put Nuggets fans first.”

You will be able to listen to the games on 92.5 FM or 950 AM.