DENVER — It didn't take long for Jerry Jeudy's emotions to change Tuesday.
The Broncos wide receiver went from frowning when Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers decided to stay in Green Bay.
😒— Jerry Jeudy⁴ (@jerryjeudy) March 8, 2022
To smiling less than two hours later when Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson was traded to Denver.
😁— Jerry Jeudy⁴ (@jerryjeudy) March 8, 2022
And Jeudy has every right to be excited to play with Wilson, who is considered one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. The 22-year-old receiver has had a rough start to his career after being selected 15th overall by the Broncos in 2020. As a rookie, he struggled with drops, totaling 52 receptions for 856 yards and three touchdowns. And in year two, he suffered a high ankle sprain that sidelined him seven games, totaling only 38 receptions for 467 yards and zero touchdowns.
But Jeudy's productions, along with fellow wide receivers Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick, should rise with Wilson throwing them the ball. Jeudy, Sutton and Patrick have are all considered top receivers in the league, but have rarely had the numbers to back that up due to inconsistent quarterback play in Denver.
Meanwhile, during Wilson's 10 years in Seattle, he helped three different receivers — Doug Baldwin, Tyler Lockett and D.K. Metcalf — each have at least two or more seasons with over 900 yards receiving and at least six or more touchdowns. Baldwin, Lockett and Metcalf combined to have 10 seasons of over 900 yards receiving individually, including in 2020 when Lockett and Metcalf both had over 1,000 yards receiving and 10 touchdowns each.
The Broncos haven't had that kind of receiver production since 2014 when Peyton Manning was quarterback and Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders each had over 1,000 yards receiving and combined for 20 touchdowns. Thomas is also the last Broncos wide receiver to have more than six touchdowns in a season, catching 11 in 2014. And Sutton is the only Broncos receiver to have over 900 yards receiving since 2016, going over 1,000 in 2019, his rookie season.
With Jeudy still on his rookie contract and Sutton and Patrick on long-term deals, it's safe to say the trajectory of their career has increased with the addition of Wilson. And Wilson — who is known for his long ball — will enjoy throwing to those three as they've proven their worth in the NFL despite being dealt a short stick with quarterbacks.
Now, it's their turn to replicate the production of Baldwin, Lockett and Metcalf, but in Denver.