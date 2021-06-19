Colorado Avalanche defenseman Samuel Girard (49) talks to right wing Mikko Rantanen (96), left wing Gabriel Landeskog (92), defenseman Cale Makar (8) and another teammate during a break in the action during the second period May 13, 2021, at Ball Arena in Denver. The Avalanche scored five goals in the period to take a 5-1 lead. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)