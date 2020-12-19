Following a crushing 48-19 defeat by the Bills, can Denver turn it around in the final two weeks of the season?
The Broncos haven’t won two straight since October when they defeated the Jets and the Patriots, split by a Week 5 bye. Two more wins won’t change Denver’s playoff hopes, or a chance at a winning record, but at this point, quarterback Drew Lock says it’s about pride.
Denver will travel to Los Angeles next week to face the Chargers, and will close out the season at home against Las Vegas in 2021.
“When you can’t put streaks together, that means you’re losing. That’s obviously frustrating,” Lock said following Saturday’s loss. “It’s about us executing, and going out there to give ourselves a chance to win the game. … It’s all about pride at that point. We just have to leave ourselves a chance.”
Next week’s game against the Chargers may bring back some fond memories of the Broncos thrilling 31-30 win last month, clinched thanks to a 1-yard touchdown pass to KJ Hamler in the final second of the game. The tipper was the extra point by Brandon McManus, who remained on the Broncos reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday against the Bills.
His replacement, 31-year-old Taylor Russolino, had a tough day against the Bills despite having a good week of practice according to coach Vic Fangio. Russolino missed a 51-yard field goal attempt and two extra points in his NFL debut.
McManus tweeted Monday that he would be joining the COVID-19 list after an exposure outside the building. Players must remain on the list for at least five days since last contact with the infected individual, and may rejoin the team after the sixth day, if their PCR test is negative. It is unclear if McManus will be cleared in the coming days.
Plagued by an injury bug, the Broncos will remain thin in the secondary following season-ending injuries to cornerbacks Duke Dawson and Kevin Toliver, a gap in the depth chart which the Bills capitalized on; Bills quarterback Josh Allen put up 352 passing yards.
Justin Simmons, who has spent his entire career in Denver and has yet to play a postseason snap, said it’s frustrating to know they haven’t been able to live up to the winning tradition within the organization, but refuses to make excuses.
“It’s a tough pill to swallow,” Simmons said. “It’s just unfortunate this year that we’ve hit the injury bug and I think this is a weird year for everyone with COVID and the pandemic. So (we have to) find ways to fight through that and not use it as an excuse, because, ultimately, no one cares. There’s no asterisk next to our record saying injury and COVID-10. It just says wins or losses and that’s all anyone cares about.”