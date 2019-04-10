The next time Westin Michaud hunkers down in the slot on the power play in a collegiate game, he’ll be wearing green.
Michaud is headed to National Collegiate Hockey Conference rival North Dakota as a senior graduate transfer from Colorado College. He missed his entire freshman season due to injury and has a year of eligibility remaining. He can play immediately.
CC fans were holding out hope Michaud would return to the team, and coach Mike Haviland said at the Frozen Faceoff that he would be welcome back.
His career-high 2018-19 output of 30 points — 13 goals, 17 assists — was good enough for second among the Tigers, and would have led North Dakota. He led the Tigers with seven power-play goals.
According to Brad Schlossman of the Grand Forks Herald, he also took visits to Boston University and Western Michigan.
"Westin is a competitor and we're happy to add that to our offensive group," UND coach Brad Berry said in a team release. "We were an attractive option for him to continue his career and our fans will like how he plays the game."
UND lost several key players to graduation, and Michaud will help fill that hole.
The Tigers have holes to fill as well, having lost seven players to graduation and now one to graduate transfer, and starting goaltender Alex Leclerc to the pros a year early.