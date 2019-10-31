Last March, at the end of a playoff weekend packed with gleefully personalized chants, Western Michigan’s fan section — the Lawson Lunatics — filed out as Colorado College ended the Broncos’ season, celebrated, then turned around and taunted their tormentors.
Will the Broncos return the favor this weekend at The Broadmoor World Arena if they get the chance?
“If they had a student section,” Broncos senior Hugh McGing cracked before a more diplomatic answer: “Yeah. Maybe.”
CC junior Zach Berzolla, among the most demonstrative in the postgame parting shot, expects a charged rematch as the teams meet again for the first time since that National Collegiate Hockey Conference quarterfinal.
“It’s a team that probably wants a little payback from us,” Berzolla said. “I think it’s going to be a great weekend and a great series.”
There was no shortage of drama in the long weekend that pitted the third-seeded Broncos against the sixth-seeded Tigers. A playoff series had to be delayed for the first time in the NCHC’s short history as CC’s travel plans were repeatedly dashed.
It was the only 2019 quarterfinal series that went to three games. The tiebreaker, naturally, came down to a goal. And the Tigers became the first lower-seeded team to advance in four years.
“That was a special series for us,” said CC senior Alex Berardinelli, who scored the go-ahead goal in the third period of Game 3. “They have a great atmosphere and it’s a lot of fun there. To be able to hush them is special.”
Western Michigan was on the cusp of an at-large NCAA Tournament berth before that series. They found themselves the second team behind the cut in the Pairwise.
McGing, drafted by the St. Louis Blues in 2018 and talking to them “every day,” had a difficult choice to make. He looked at the roster and was encouraged. He and several other prospects chose to return to Western Michigan. He had a few more college hockey goals left unmet.
The Tigers hadn’t helped.
“It was definitely sour,” he said of the end of his junior season. “It was disappointing for us because we didn’t play how we should have played.”
The rematch against Colorado College has been circled, and not just because it’s the conference opener for both teams.
“It’s definitely still in the back of my head,” McGing said.
The Broncos are off to a 2-3-1 start with a win over then-ranked Bowling Green. Colorado College split home series against Minnesota and Michigan State, playing well each Friday night and then letting up on Saturday.
After the more recent wasted opportunity, co-captain Berardinelli said the inconsistency in effort was “not acceptable.” He thinks the call was answered in practice this week.
Western Michigan will have extra incentive, and the Tigers need to be ready to match it.
“I think the team took the message the right way and we’re headed the right way,” Berardinelli said.