Don’t expect any last-minute movement from the Mountain West as this latest flurry of conference realignment presumably winds down.
“We’re going to stand pat,” commissioner Craig Thompson said Wednesday afternoon as part of the conference’s basketball media days.
The Mountain West fended off an attempt from the American Athletic Conference to take four of the top programs – Air Force, Boise State, Colorado State and San Diego State – several weeks ago. The AAC is instead, reportedly, set to expand by adding Charlotte, FAU, North Texas, Rice, UAB and UTSA.
Thompson said the Mountain West board met on Tuesday night and opted against making moves in response.
“We’ve very thoroughly discussed all kinds of options,” Thompson said. “Our position right now is we’re very comfortable with 12 football-playing institutions and we’re going to stand pat. Currently we’re the No. 1 Group of Five ranked conference and have been many times in the past and hope to be many times to come, so we like our makeup and very interested in building and growing those 12 brands.”
Though he specifically mentioned “football-playing” institutions, Thompson also added the league isn’t considering expanding in basketball and other sports at this time. Gonzaga and Wichita State had been floated as potential candidates to join.
Asked if the decision against expanding in basketball was an indication that media partners felt doing so wouldn't add value to the television contract, Thompson invited the reporter to “read between the lines.”
The AAC’s latest push to expand following the loss of Cincinnati, Houston and UCF to the Big 12 will place it in several coveted football markets, including three additional schools in Texas to join SMU. However, in discussing the conference movement with The Gazette on Saturday prior to Air Force win at Boise State, Thompson noted that presence in a particular location does not mean a program commandeers that market.
Thompson also noted that the decision to stay at 12 wasn’t rooted in the conference’s past. Afterall, the Mountain West was formed after teams split off from the Western Athletic Conference after it had ballooned to 16 teams.
This decision, he said, was simply about the conference feeling it had the best chance to improve its value and stature with its current membership than it could through expansion.