DENVER — Welcome back, Broncos fans.
How does a return to Empower Field at Mile High sound?
Standing alongside Broncos representative Brittany Bowlen at Boettcher Mansion, Gov. Jared Polis on Tuesday said roughly 5,700 Broncos fans can be in attendance for the Sept. 27 game vs. Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The governor's announcement is a breakthrough for Broncos fans hopeful they wouldn't be shut out of Mile High this year.
Polis commended the Broncos to “really to go above and beyond in putting together a safe experience for fans that values the team spirit and health of those who choose to attend.”
Bowlen, the daughter of late owner Pat Bowlen, is chairing the team's COVID-19 task force.
"Our organization is hopeful this is the start to gradually increasing the number of fans this season," Bowlen said.
There will be no fans in attendance for the season opener Monday against the Tennessee Titans. The Broncos hosted a scrimmage Friday night without fans.
"Sooner we can get fans in there the better we'll all be," coach Vic Fangio said Tuesday.
