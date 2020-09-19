New Mexico United fan Jason "J-Fro" Richardson cheers for the United as they take to the field before the start of the game against the Colorado Springs Switchbacks on Sept. 19, 2020 at Weidner Field in Colorado Springs. The Switchbacks beat the United 2-1. (Forrest Czarnecki/The Gazette)
A New Mexico United fan who goes by the name "The Mexican Sombrero" cheers for the United as they take to the field before the start of the game against the Colorado Springs Switchbacks on Sept. 19, 2020 at Weidner Field in Colorado Springs. The United were the home team, due to COVID-19 restrictions in New Mexico they aren't allowed to host any games at their true home arena. (Forrest Czarnecki/The Gazette)
New Mexico United fan Jason "J-Fro" Richardson cheers for the United as they take to the field before the start of the game against the Colorado Springs Switchbacks on Sept. 19, 2020 at Weidner Field in Colorado Springs. The Switchbacks beat the United 2-1. (Forrest Czarnecki/The Gazette)
A New Mexico United fan who goes by the name "The Mexican Sombrero" cheers for the United as they take to the field before the start of the game against the Colorado Springs Switchbacks on Sept. 19, 2020 at Weidner Field in Colorado Springs. The United were the home team, due to COVID-19 restrictions in New Mexico they aren't allowed to host any games at their true home arena. (Forrest Czarnecki/The Gazette)
The black remained the same but the blues typically seen at Weidner Field were replaced by a bold yellow Saturday.
With the Switchbacks able to host up to 1,000 fans throughout the season and New Mexico unable to play in front of its supporters due to the state’s coronavirus guidelines, Colorado Springs’ ownership group offered Weidner Field to United’s supporters.
“It’s a unique year, and on the field, we’re competitors,” Switchbacks FC club president Nick Ragain said at halftime of Saturday’s match. “Off the field, we’re partners. When it comes to being partners it’s ‘Hey, how do we grow the game, how do we grow the league, how do we grow the sport?’ This is part of that.”
An in-game announcement claimed 878 people made the trip from New Mexico. Their presence was felt, seen and heard.
Colorado Springs Switchbacks player Luke Ferreira (10) tries to put the ball past a New Mexico United defender on Sept. 19, 2020 at Weidner Field in Colorado Springs. The Switchbacks beat the United 2-1, with Ferreira scoring the winning goal. (Forrest Czarnecki/The Gazette)
Colorado Springs Switchbacks player Rony Argueta (6) battle New Mexico United player Juan Guzmán (8) for possession of the ball on Sept. 19, 2020 at Weidner Field in Colorado Springs. The Switchbacks beat the United 2-1. (Forrest Czarnecki/The Gazette)
Colorado Springs Switchbacks player Aidan Daniels (13) kicks the ball up field during the game against the New Mexico United on Sept. 19, 2020 at Weidner Field in Colorado Springs. The Switchbacks beat the United 2-1. (Forrest Czarnecki/The Gazette)
New Mexico United players celebrate after scoring a goal against the Colorado Springs Switchbacks on Sept. 19, 2020 at Weidner Field in Colorado Springs. The Switchbacks beat the United 2-1. (Forrest Czarnecki/The Gazette)
A New Mexico United fan cheers after a United goal against the Colorado Springs Switchbacks on Sept. 19, 2020 at Weidner Field in Colorado Springs. The Switchbacks beat the United 2-1. (Forrest Czarnecki/The Gazette)
New Mexico United fan Jason "J-Fro" Richardson cheers for the United as they take to the field before the start of the game against the Colorado Springs Switchbacks on Sept. 19, 2020 at Weidner Field in Colorado Springs. The Switchbacks beat the United 2-1. (Forrest Czarnecki/The Gazette)
A New Mexico United fan who goes by the name "The Mexican Sombrero" cheers for the United as they take to the field before the start of the game against the Colorado Springs Switchbacks on Sept. 19, 2020 at Weidner Field in Colorado Springs. The United were the home team, due to COVID-19 restrictions in New Mexico they aren't allowed to host any games at their true home arena. (Forrest Czarnecki/The Gazette)
A New Mexico United fan watches warmups between the United and the Colorado Springs Switchbacks on Sept. 19, 2020 at Weidner Field in Colorado Springs. The United were the home team, due to COVID-19 restrictions in New Mexico they aren't allowed to host any games at their true home arena. (Forrest Czarnecki/The Gazette)
New Mexico United goalkeeper Cody Mizell (1) comes up short trying to make a save against the Colorado Switchbacks on Sept. 19, 2020 at Weidner Field in Colorado Springs. The Switchbacks beat the United 2-1. (Forrest Czarnecki/The Gazette)
Colorado Switchbacks player Abdul Rwatubyaye (14) and New Mexico United player Devon Sandoval (9) jockey for position while heading the hall during the game on Sept. 19, 2020 at Weidner Field in Colorado Springs. The Switchbacks beat the United 2-1. (Forrest Czarnecki/The Gazette)
Colorado Springs Switchbacks player Uvaldo Luna (23) tries to drop a header at his feet during the game again the New Mexico United on Sept. 19, 2020 at Weidner Field in Colorado Springs. The Switchbacks beat the United 2-1. (Forrest Czarnecki/The Gazette)
Colorado Springs Switchbacks player Christian Volesky (9) and New Mexico United player Rashid Tetteh (15) watch the ball after Tetteh made a header during the game on Sept. 19, 2020 at Weidner Field in Colorado Springs. The Switchbacks beat the United 2-1. (Forrest Czarnecki/The Gazette)
Colorado Springs Switchbacks player Rony Argueta (6) calls for his teammates during the game against the New Mexico United on Sept. 19, 2020 at Weidner Field in Colorado Springs. The Switchbacks beat the United 2-1. (Forrest Czarnecki/The Gazette)
Colorado Springs Switchbacks player Hiroki Kurimoto (8) works the ball up the field during the game against the New Mexico United on Sept. 19, 2020 at Weidner Field in Colorado Springs. The Switchbacks beat the United 2-1. (Forrest Czarnecki/The Gazette)
Colorado Springs Switchbacks player Hiroki Kurimoto, right, battles New Mexico United player Juan Guzmán, left, for possession of the ball during the game on Sept. 19, 2020 at Weidner Field in Colorado Springs. The Switchbacks beat the United 2-1. (Forrest Czarnecki/The Gazette)
Colorado Springs Switchbacks player Rony Argueta (6) puts the ball past New Mexico United midfielder Andrew Tinari (20) during the game on Sept. 19, 2020 at Weidner Field in Colorado Springs. The Switchbacks beat the United 2-1. (Forrest Czarnecki/The Gazette)
Colorado Springs Switchbacks goalkeeper Abraham Rodriguez (30) yells at his teammates to get open during the game against the New Mexico United on Sept. 19, 2020 at Weidner Field in Colorado Springs. The Switchbacks beat the United 2-1. (Forrest Czarnecki/The Gazette)
Colorado Springs Switchbacks player Joan Cervos (2) reacts after being tripped by a New Mexico United player on Sept. 19, 2020 at Weidner Field in Colorado Springs. The Switchbacks beat the United 2-1. (Forrest Czarnecki/The Gazette)
A New Mexico United flag sits in the back pocket of a fan during the game against the Colorado Springs Switchbacks on Sept. 19, 2020 at Weidner Field in Colorado Springs. The United were the home team, due to COVID-19 restrictions in New Mexico they aren't allowed to host any games at their true home arena. (Forrest Czarnecki/The Gazette)
Colorado Springs Switchbacks player Aidan Daniels (13) puts a move on a couple of New Mexico United defenders on Sept. 19, 2020 at Weidner Field in Colorado Springs. The Switchbacks beat the United 2-1. (Forrest Czarnecki/The Gazette)
Colorado Springs Switchbacks goalkeeper Abraham Rodriguez (30) attempts to kick a loose ball past a New Mexico United forward on Sept. 19, 2020 at Weidner Field in Colorado Springs. The Switchbacks beat the United 2-1. (Forrest Czarnecki/The Gazette)
Colorado Springs Switchbacks player Vladimir Walent (24) looks to put a move on a New Mexico United defender on Sept. 19, 2020 at Weidner Field in Colorado Springs. The Switchbacks beat the United 2-1. (Forrest Czarnecki/The Gazette)
Colorado Springs Switchbacks players Jordan Burt (44), Rony Argueta (6) and goalkeeper Abraham Rodriguez (30) celebrate their win against the New Mexico United on Sept. 19, 2020 at Weidner Field in Colorado Springs. The Switchbacks beat the United 2-1. (Forrest Czarnecki/The Gazette)
New Mexico United player Juan Guzmán, right, shares a moment with Ryan Williams on Sept. 19, 2020 at Weidner Field in Colorado Springs following the Untied's 2-1 loss to the Colorado Springs Switchbacks. (Forrest Czarnecki/The Gazette)
“Today was truly inspirational, to be brutally honest,” Colorado Springs coach Alan Koch said in a statement before opening his media availability. “It’s my first time that I’ve coached in front of the New Mexico fans. It’s pretty unique to play a home game that really was an away game. True testament and kudos to your entire club for what you’re building. That’s very, very impressive, and I hope that continues to grow.”
Supporters waved flags, hung posters celebrating their players and staff along the east stands and chanted “Somos Unidos,” among other things, throughout the match.
“I think it was great,” Switchbacks goalkeeper Abraham Rodriguez said. “They brought a lot of atmosphere, a lot of fans. I guess they left unhappy.”
“It was a good atmosphere,” Switchbacks midfielder Rony Arugeta said. “New Mexico, they have a good fan base. It was exciting for us to feel that good atmosphere, so it was a battle. It’s always a battle against New Mexico.”
This battle was quite different with the Switchbacks conceding their home-field advantage, but 2020 has been a season unlike any previous in Colorado Springs.
“It’s just one of those years where we got to help each other out wherever there’s opportunities to,” Ragain said.