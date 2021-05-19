The Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC will kick off its grand home opener Friday at Weidner Field with a match against New Mexico United. Among those in attendance will be several USL Championship front-office executives.
“Weidner Field is definitely one of the crown jewels of the league,” said Ryan Madden, the USL Championship senior vice president of communications and community. “This is incredibly exciting. It’s amazing how far professional soccer has come in Colorado Springs.”
Madden is very familiar with the growth of the Switchbacks from their inception in 2014. He worked for the United States Olympic Committee at the time and was later the head of communications for Major League Soccer’s Colorado Rapids.
“Weidner Field, along with the other new world-class stadium in USL Championship, is indicative of the explosion of growth of soccer in the United States,” Madden said. “The USL Championship will continue to get new soccer-specific stadiums. I know soccer fans, especially USL fans, are excited about the arrival of world-class venues.”
Madden gave props to the Ragain family, which owns the Switchbacks, as being a driving force behind making the soccer experience better for fans in Colorado Springs.
“Credit to the Ragain family for having the foresight to be able to deliver a world-class venue for sports fans in Colorado Springs,” Madden said.
Weidner Field is one of three new USL facilities this season. Phoenix is opening a 10,000-seat venue at Wild Horse Pass, while Charlotte is debuting a renovated 10,500-seat American Legion Memorial Stadium.
The league is expanding at a frantic pace. In the last six months, new stadium projects have been approved in Oklahoma City, Pawtucket (R.I.) and Spokane (Wash.). Projects are also being introduced in Des Moines (Iowa) and Fort Wayne (Ind.).
Additionally, Queensboro FC unveiled artists renderings for their 7,500-seat stadium in April, which will be in place ahead of the 2022 USL season, bringing New York City its first soccer-specific venue.
UP TO 4,800 FANS EXPECTED FOR HOME OPENER
Weidner Field has a seating capacity of 8,000, but don’t expect to see the stadium full for a while.
COVID-19 restrictions will allow 60% of seating capacity, or 4,800 fans, for at least the home opener and the June 5 home game vs San Antonio FC.
NGALINA AND BARRY RECEIVE HONORS
Switchbacks forwards Hadji Barry and Michee Ngalina were named to the USL Championship Team of the Week for Week 4 of the season.
Ngalina made the squad after recording a goal, two assists and eight key passes in his Man of the Match performance on the road May 14 at Sporting Kansas City II.
Barry notched a pair of goals, had two key passes and completed 22 of 26 passes overall in the 4-0 win over Kansas City.
SWITCHBACKS BACK ON FOX21
The Switchbacks and FOX21, SOCO CW have renewed their broadcast partnership for the 2021, 2022 and 2023 seasons.
FOX21 and SOCO CW will air the Switchbacks home games from Weidner Field.
“We are excited to partner with the Switchbacks as they embark on a new chapter in their franchise history with the historical move downtown,” FOX21 News Director Joe Cole said in a statement. “They have and continue to be wonderful to work with.”
SOCO CW broadcasts atop Cheyenne Mountain and reaches Colorado Springs, Pueblo and southern Colorado on over-the air channel 57, Comcast channel 1020, DirecTV channel 57 and Dish Network channel 57.