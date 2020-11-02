Another week of football is in the books and the NFL still has one undefeated team, one winless team and one team that has yet to cover the spread. The Steelers went into Baltimore and not only covered the 4.5-point spread, but also pulled out victory as +175 underdogs. The game was a thriller as the Ravens ran for over 200 yards against the league's best run defense, but it was not enough to pull off the victory; the Ravens ran out of time on their final drive, stalling at the 30-yard line.
The Chiefs were the week's biggest favorite, closing as a ridiculous 20-point favorites. They not only covered but did so easily, winning the game 35-9. It was Patrick Mahomes’ best game of the season as the Chiefs came out guns blazing, not relying on their run game as they had all season. He finished the game with 31-of-42 passing for 416 yards and five touchdowns, easily the week's best quarterback performance.
While the Jets failed to cover another game, they are no longer the worst team in the NFL against the spread or average margin of loss against the spread. That honor goes to the Dallas Cowboys, who are now 0-8 against the spread, failing to cover by an average of 10.1 points per game. Rookie quarterback Ben DiNucci made his first career start against the struggling Philadelphia Eagles and lost the game 24-9, failing to cover the final line by four points.
One team that covered and pulled off the miraculous victory was the Denver Broncos. Despite trailing by three touchdowns and at one point having just a reported 1% chance to win, they came back against Justin Herbert and the Chargers 31-30. It was a win for the ages as for three quarters, the Chargers dominated the game — they finished with 134 more total yards on 25 more plays, made 11 more first downs and had two fewer penalties and three fewer punts. The only category in which the Chargers performed worse than the Broncos was the category that matters most — the scoreboard.