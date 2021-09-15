SOFTBALL
Palmer Ridge 8, Liberty 4
At Palmer Ridge: Palmer Ridge junior Geneva German led the way for the Bears with a pair of runs driven in as the club knocked off Liberty.
German also took the circle, limiting the Lancers to four runs (three earned) across seven innings. She also struck out five.
Fountain-Fort Carson 27, Doherty 5
At Doherty: Fountain-Fort Carson and Doherty are meeting in nearly every fall sport this week, and the Trojans' start on the diamond was convincing.
Fountain-Fort Carson scored at least eight runs in every inning but one en route to a four-inning, mercy-rule win. Three Trojans hitters drove in at least four runs in the rout.
Cheyenne Mountain 11, Pine Creek 1
At Cheyenne Mountain: Pine Creek and Cheyenne Mountain had a tie game after an inning, but the Red-Tailed Hawks found a groove soon after.
In the fourth and fifth innings, they scored nine runs to change a small, one-run lead into a mercy rule. The win moved CMHS to 6-7.
Discovery Canyon 14, Rampart 3
At Discovery Canyon: A late surge from the Thunder enabled them to once again come away victorious.
In the last two innings, Discovery Canyon added eight runs. Three hitters for the Thunder hit a home run, bringing their season record to 10-5.
Lewis Palmer 16, Florence 5
Vista Ridge 4, Air Academy 2
GIRLS’ FIELD HOCKEY
Palmer Ridge 6, Smoky Hill 0
At Palmer Ridge: The Bears can't be stopped.
Palmer Ridge senior Hannah Hermann tallied four goals as the Bears won their sixth game this year. Only a loss and two draws separate the team from a perfect record as they've only allowed four goals through nine games.
Arapahoe 1, Liberty 1
BOYS’ TENNIS
Doherty 4, Fountain-Fort Carson 3
At Fountain-Fort Carson: Singles led the way for Doherty in a close matchup with Fountain-Fort Carson.
Spartan seniors Vaughn Biggs and Jacob Dane, as well as freshman Benjamin Sun all tallied wins, helping Doherty sweep singles. The top doubles tandem for the Spartans also won to clinch the contest.
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Pueblo West 3, Doherty 0