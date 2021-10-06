BOYS’ SOCCER
Air Academy 2, Discovery Canyon 0
At Air Academy: The Kadets rough start has subsided and they're finding their footing.
Air Academy has won four consecutive games and moved to 3-3-1 in league after beginning the year 1-5-1. Despite the difficult stretch, the Kadets have outscored opponents 23-20 this year.
Cheyenne Mountain 2, Vista Ridge 0
Pine Creek 2, Palmer Ridge 1
GIRLS’ FIELD HOCKEY
Palmer Ridge 1, Mountain Vista 0
SOFTBALL
Discovery Canyon 13, Vista Ridge 10
At Vista Ridge: In a battle of the Pikes Peak Athletic Conference's elite, the Thunder reigned supreme.
Discovery Canyon locked up a league title with Wednesday's win. It racked up 11 hits and followed a seven-run fourth inning to victory.
Lewis-Palmer 11, Rampart 1
Air Academy 15, Palmer Ridge 3
Liberty 10, Fountain-Fort Carson 4
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Liberty 3, Lewis-Palmer 0
At Liberty: The Lancers rebounded after a loss to Palmer Ridge to right the ship in their winning season.
Liberty is 11-3 after the sweep and has only lost 10 sets this year. It still sits behind the Bears in league standings, with Rampart and Pine Creek also ahead.
Elbert 3, Peyton 0