File, The Gazette

BOYS’ SOCCER

Air Academy 2, Discovery Canyon 0

At Air Academy: The Kadets rough start has subsided and they're finding their footing. 

Air Academy has won four consecutive games and moved to 3-3-1 in league after beginning the year 1-5-1. Despite the difficult stretch, the Kadets have outscored opponents 23-20 this year. 

Cheyenne Mountain 2, Vista Ridge 0

Pine Creek 2, Palmer Ridge 1

GIRLS’ FIELD HOCKEY

Palmer Ridge 1, Mountain Vista 0

SOFTBALL

Discovery Canyon 13, Vista Ridge 10

At Vista Ridge: In a battle of the Pikes Peak Athletic Conference's elite, the Thunder reigned supreme. 

Discovery Canyon locked up a league title with Wednesday's win. It racked up 11 hits and followed a seven-run fourth inning to victory. 

Lewis-Palmer 11, Rampart 1

Air Academy 15, Palmer Ridge 3

Liberty 10, Fountain-Fort Carson 4

GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

Liberty 3, Lewis-Palmer 0

At Liberty: The Lancers rebounded after a loss to Palmer Ridge to right the ship in their winning season. 

Liberty is 11-3 after the sweep and has only lost 10 sets this year. It still sits behind the Bears in league standings, with Rampart and Pine Creek also ahead. 

Elbert 3, Peyton 0

