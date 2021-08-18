SOFTBALL
Cheyenne Mountain 15, Coronado 10
At Cheyenne Mountain: The Red-Tailed Hawks nearly ended their season opener early before the Cougars rode some late momentum.
Ella Leischer’s triple scored two, then Savannah Starr’s home run put two more runs on the scoreboard. But Coronado got no further and fell to 0-2 on the season.
Lutheran 17, Discovery Canyon 0
BOYS’ TENNIS
Discovery Canyon 7, Doherty 0
At Doherty: The Thunder kicked off their season schedule with success on the road.
At No. 1 singles, Gabe Wu rallied to defeat defending Gazette Singles Peak Performer of the Year Vaughn Biggs in the third set. Sean Bratkowsky and Grant Thurman beat Jacob Dane and Benjamin Sun, respectively, 6-1, 6-0 at Nos. 2 and 3 singles.
Ben Tabor and Sahil Bhandari bested Andrew LaFountain and Kyle Roman 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1 doubles.