BOYS’ GOLF
Colorado Springs City Championships
At Plum Creek Golf Club: Cheyenne Mountain senior Campbell Grage starred for the Red-Tailed Hawks on Wednesday with a 72. He led the field, followed by Falcon senior Benjamin Campbell and Grage's teammate, junior Carter Surofchek.
Cheyenne Mountain had three golfers finish in the top 10. Coronado and Liberty both had two. The former saw senior Noah Keller and sophomore Parker Shirola do so, while the latter had seniors Alex Lund and Hayden Woelk.
SOFTBALL
Palmer Ridge 20, Cheyenne Mountain 6
At Cheyenne Mountain: Bears senior Shayna McHugh tallied a team-high three hits and drove in three runners. Her scoring production was only topped by junior teammate Brynn Short who drove in four in her six at-bats.
Palmer Ridge moved to 12-5, with the Red-Tailed Hawks now at 8-10.
Discovery Canyon 18, Overland 4
At Discovery Canyon: Thunder sophomore Avery Hixson had a pair of hits and three runs driven in.
The explosive inning for Discovery Canyon came in the third. It racked up 12 runs. The club moved to 14-6 and has three league games to close out the year.
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Vanguard 3, Fountain Valley 1