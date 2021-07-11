'We all feel like proud Papas'; All grown up, Germán Márquez is the Rockies' lone All-Star

There is not much that can make a player smile after another devastating loss, especially for a team that has struggled on the road.
But Antonio Senzatela was grinning from ear to ear talking about Germán Márquez, his good friend who’s gone through all the ups and downs of the past five seasons with him. On Tuesday, Márquez will be the Rockies’ lone representative at the All-Star Game held on their home turf. Senzatela, and his teammates, will be proudly watching.
“He deserves to be there,” Senzatela said. “I’m just super happy for him. I already told him, 'I need a ball from the All-Star Game, I need a gift.'”
Márquez was traded to the Rockies in 2016, in what was perhaps the best trade that Jon Weil and Jeff Bridich, both recently departed, made in their tenure in the Rockies’ front office. They had a robust plan to rebuild their starting rotation. Jon Gray had already made his debut, and Kyle Freeland and Senzatela weren’t far behind. Márquez was the missing puzzle piece.
Since then, he's grown from a timid rookie that sometimes had trouble controlling his emotions in games to a relaxed competitor who wants to be part of conversations. He’s developed into their ace, and now he’s their All-Star.
“We all feel like proud Papas,” manager Bud Black said. “It’s such a good feeling to see Germán rewarded, and very deservingly, as an All-Star.”
Márquez made his debut in 2016 as a wide-eyed 21-year old in a September audition that turned into a permanent roster spot. His pitching appeared effortless. His fastball could consistently reach the mid 90s, peaking as high as 99 MPH on rare occasions.
Easy cheese, they called him, a nickname Márquez later passed onto his now almost three-year old son Damian. Márquez’s slider has developed into his best secondary pitch, and his curveball elevation is “absolutely disgusting” according to Gray.
His conversations during games are strategic now. Unlike some starters, he wants to talk things through between innings, eager to hear what adjustments Black and pitching coach Steve Foster think he should make, or what his catcher sees in hitters.
“It’s more mature than it was four years ago,” Black said of these conversations. “That’s just growth.”
Márquez has climbed the Rockies’ all-time strikeout ladder, becoming the fastest pitcher to reach 700 strikeouts in franchise history earlier this season. He’s also the quickest hurler from Venezuela to reach that milestone, an accomplishment that had him beaming with pride.
His teammates tabbed him with a new nickname this season: El Caballo. Their leader, their hero. Strong and steady, ready to conquer anything.
“He’s one of our most reliable guys,” Gray said. “You know you are going to get a good game from him. That’s what’s impressive for me.”
He’s not the loudest man in the clubhouse, but he sets an example with his work ethic. He understands his place on the team, and knows that other players, especially the young relieving corps, look up to him. When Black told Márquez he was an All-Star after he threw 11 strikeouts in six innings on July 4, Márquez looked up at Black, his signature grin on his face, and asked ‘really?’
His teammates overheard, and Senzatela was one of the first players to swarm him. Márquez was reluctant to tip his cap when the news was announced in front of over 30,000 people at Coors Field. But he was pushed out by his teammates, who wanted him to embrace the moment.
“He’s shy in a lot of ways,” Black said. “I think he enjoyed it.”
Márquez's success has come at Coors Field, where the balls fly further and pitches break differently. But Márquez has tackled that head on — his home ERA is actually higher this year, 3.06 at Coors Field compared to 4.67 on the road.
Black almost never talks about the challenge of pitching at altitude, doesn’t like to use it as an excuse. But he did when discussing Márquez, who he thinks deserves to be in the conversation for one of the top pitchers in the league.
“His performance speaks for itself, especially over the last few years,” Black said.
Márquez still has more in him. He’s working on his change-up, which he’s slowly starting to introduce into his repertoire during games. His fastball command, which ailed him earlier this season, is also a constant work in progress. He has cues now that he reminds himself of during games, including making sure his body is positioned right, posture tall and shoulders back. His tempo, after hours in the bullpen with Foster and a stopwatch, is on the mark now.
"It was one of those moments that's unforgettable. It's something I'm never going to forget." Germán Márquez on the moment Bud Black told him he's an All-Star and the reaction he got from his teammates and the Coors Field crowd (in both English and Spanish):
On Tuesday, he’ll take his normal spot on the first baseline during introductions. This time though, he’ll be announced as an All-Star, honored as one of the best pitchers in Major League Baseball. There’s no guarantee that he’ll play in the game, but Black, who will be one of the National League coaches, said it would be a remarkable moment if that happened, not only for Márquez, but for the team and his family.
“I’m pumped,” Black said. “I’ll be super, super excited if that happens.”
Márquez normally does interviews in English. But after being named an All-Star, he opted instead to speak in Spanish. He wanted to speak directly to his supporters back home in Venezuela, who have been there for him from the start.
“I feel like sometimes the whole country of Venezuela is watching my games,” Márquez said through Aaron Munoz, the Rockies’ bullpen catcher and translator. “I do this for the team, for my family, for all my friends and all my fans in Venezuela.”