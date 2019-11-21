Broncos Texans

Denver Broncos quarterback Tim Tebow prays in the endzone before the start of his first home game, against the Houston Texans, at Invesco Field at Mile High in Denver on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2010. (Daniel Petty, The Denver Post)

 Daniel Petty

Tim Tebow has taken some pretty hard hits in his career, but nothing comes close to the pain of losing one of your most loyal companions.

On Wednesday, Tebow took to social media to post about the loss of his dog, Bronco.

"One of the toughest goodbyes," Tebow tweeted. "Wanted to make a special tribute to the sweetest boy ever - thank you for all the joy you brought and all the memories."

According to PEOPLE magazine, Bronco was a Rhodesian Ridgeback that was about 10-years-old.

For more on this story visit 9News.com

Load comments