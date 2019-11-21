Tim Tebow has taken some pretty hard hits in his career, but nothing comes close to the pain of losing one of your most loyal companions.
On Wednesday, Tebow took to social media to post about the loss of his dog, Bronco.
"One of the toughest goodbyes," Tebow tweeted. "Wanted to make a special tribute to the sweetest boy ever - thank you for all the joy you brought and all the memories."
According to PEOPLE magazine, Bronco was a Rhodesian Ridgeback that was about 10-years-old.
Aunt Patty, thank you for loving him, and thank you to all the other people including Miss Shea and Miss Mindy for sharing so much love with Bronco. If you had the pleasure of meeting Bronco, one of the best dogs ever, I would love to hear your story. pic.twitter.com/QyUiQX5wqZ— Tim Tebow (@TimTebow) November 21, 2019
Im so thankful and humbled by everyone’s support, prayers and love. I was able to lay Bronco to rest in a really special place. Thank you all for so much encouragement. I love you Bronco, thanks for being the sweetest boy pic.twitter.com/gG5yNLTFFy— Tim Tebow (@TimTebow) November 21, 2019
