The Nuggets’ need to play each second — or tenth of a second — of the 48 minutes was more apparent Wednesday in Washington than any point to date this season.
After leading by 20 in the first quarter, the Nuggets fell apart in the second quarter and got back in the game behind Jamal Murray’s late heroics before a foul with 0.1 seconds left led to a 130-128 Wizards win.
Bradley Beal hit the free throws after JaMychal Green was called for a foul, and the Nuggets didn’t have enough time to get off a potential tying shot.
“I thought JaMychal Green was vertical … straight up, which is legal,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. “Prior to that, and I said this to Marc Davis when the game ended, I thought there was an illegal screen in there to get Bradley Beal open that wasn’t called, but the reality is this, you can’t put yourself in that situation, and we lost this game in the second quarter.”
Nikola Jokic scored 15 of his 33 points in the first quarter, and Denver led by 20 late in the opening quarter. Then, the Wizards erased that lead with a 46-point second quarter fueled by Davis Bertans going 4 for 4 from the 3-point line.
“We didn’t play any defense,” Jokic said of the second quarter.
“It was easy. I think they just beat us that quarter.”
Bertans finished 9 of 11 on 3-pointers and was fouled on another attempt with 8.8 seconds left and the game tied at 125. He hit his free throws and finished with 35 points off the bench to lead Washington.
“Obviously, Bertans killed us tonight. We had awful, awful game-plan discipline,” Malone said.
“That guy is supposed to be a guy that is not supposed to get off 11 shots from the 3-point line.”
After the free throws, Murray hit his fourth 3-pointer of the fourth quarter, and second in the final 31 seconds, from just inside the midcourt logo to tie it.
“Jamal made some big plays, had a chance to win it,” Malone said.
A foul inside the final second secured Washington’s win, which left players and coaches pointing at the second quarter.
“We played three pretty good quarters and then one really bad quarter,” Michael Porter Jr. said after 14 points. “We gotta put together a complete game.”
Facundo Campazzo also scored 14 points, giving Denver four players in double figures. Washington had six, led by Bertans and Beal, who finished with 25 points. Russell Westbrook added a 12-point, 13-rebound and 12-assist triple-double.
Wednesday’s loss starts the Nuggets with consecutive losses to start a four-game road trip. Denver is scheduled to get another chance to put together a complete game Friday at Cleveland.
“I would sum it up by saying you have to play 48 minutes,” Malone said. “I think quarters one, three and four, we looked like a good basketball team. I think we outscored them by 22 points in those three quarters, but if you’re not willing to put forth a 48-minute effort, you’re going to make it really hard for yourself. That second quarter was the deciding quarter.”