Jamal Murray’s fourth-quarter magic ran out in the final seconds of Thursday’s game against the Washington Wizards at Ball Arena.
Murray, who entered as the NBA’s leading scorer in the final quarter of games played this month, found himself with a chance to tie the game in the final seconds. On a three-on-one fast break, Murray pulled up behind the 3-point line and eventually passed to Facu Campazzo, who rushed what would’ve been the game-winning 3-pointer had it not clanged off the rim.
“I’m not sure what happened,” Michael Malone said post-game, adding he had not yet spoken to Murray, Michael Porter Jr. or Campazz
Washington won 112-110 behind 33 points from Bradley Beal.
Murray led all scorers with 34 points, 13 of which came in the fourth quarter. Nikola Jokic, 24 points and 11 rebounds, and Porter, 18 points and 11 rebounds, added double-double efforts for the Nuggets.
Washington also got 20 points from Rui Hachimura and a 16-point, 10-rebound, 10-assist triple-double from Russell Westbrook.
The Wizards led by as many as 12 in the second quarter before the Nuggets cut the deficit to two by halftime. The game was tied at 105 with less than four minutes left, then the Nuggets were called for a defensive violation, Beal hit the free throw and Westbrook quickly made it a 3-point game. Murray attempted and missed a go-ahead 3-pointer with 31 seconds left before turning down the last shot.
“My fault Nuggets nation … on to the next one,” Murray tweeted after the game.
Denver is scheduled to return to action Saturday at Oklahoma City, the start of a four-game road trip before the All-Star break.
“This schedule has been unrelenting, but it is what it is,” Malone said. “We have to find a way to fight through these last four games going into the break.”