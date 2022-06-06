Walmart heir Rob Walton is expected to win the bid as the Broncos' next owner, according to a report by Forbes. Sources tell The Gazette that final bids have not yet been placed and that no favorite has emerged.
Forbes reports Walton's $4.5 billion bid will be enough to win the bidding, according to several sports bankers. Bids for the team are expected to be placed by 3 p.m. Monday with the winner to be announced in the coming weeks. Other bidders include Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils owner Josh Harris, founder of Clearlake Capital Group Jose E. Feliciano and president and CEO of United Wholesale Mortgage Mat Ishbia. If Walton, or someone else, does purchase the Broncos for $4.5 billion, it would be the highest sold professional sports team in U.S. history.
Walton, though, is worth more than all the other bidders at nearly $70 billion as the former chairman of Walmart, which has made him the long-time favorite to win the bidding. The winner will still need the approval of the NFL, which includes 24 votes of approval by the owners. The winning bid is not expected to be officially announced until later this month.
Walton, 77, was born in Tulsa, Okla., and is the oldest son of Sam Walton, who is the co-founder of Walmart. He's a graduate of the University of Arkansas and Columbia Law School. He served as Walmart's chairman from 1992 to 2015.