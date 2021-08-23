The Rockies know the feeling of winning in walk-off fashion, after all they've done it a franchise-record 12 times this year.
On Monday, though, they stood on the opposite side of the fun, sulking off to the clubhouse after watching their 4-1 lead disappear due to walks for the second day in a row.
This time though, it came from Jholuys Chacín, one of their most experienced players. He has over 10 years of major league service time, more than anyone else on the team, and has reinvented himself as a reliable late-inning reliever after serving as a starter and long-man for most of his career.
Yet Monday was not his night. After Antonio Senzatela left the game with a three-run lead, similar to Jon Gray the day before passing it off with a two-run advantage, Chacín walked three in a row on 12 pitches. All three walks scored, and the Cubs took over from there, beating the Rockies 6-4.
"That was an aberration," manager Bud Black said. "That was a tough one for JC. No one feels worst than him."
The Rockies seemed to have the game all wrapped up by that eighth inning, even coming up with offense early to take a seemingly commanding lead. Instead, they walked away with their 46th road loss of the season to start a nine-game road trip.
Senzatela allowed no hits and no runs in the first five innings, getting some help from Sam Hilliard, who smashed into the wall to rob David Bote of a hit, and Ryan McMahon, who got another defensive run saved added to his name. Senzatela's slider was especially effective, and was responsible for four of his sixth strikeouts. His curveball came in at times to disrupt their timing.
The sixth inning went a little astray for Senzatela, who allowed a single and a double, then a walk to load the bases with no outs. He got a visit from pitching coach Steve Foster, then threw yet another slider to induce a ground ball double play. One run scored, but was the ideal play for the situation. He got out of his own jam, and finished the day allowing just one run.
"That was huge," Black said. "He kept making pitches all night. Overall, I thought he threw the ball very well."
Chacín pitched a 1-2-3 seventh, before he lost command in the eighth, unable to find the strike zone. The fastball had a lot of movement, and the breaking ball couldn't land. He passed it off to Carlos Estévez, another veteran, who gave up the three unearned runs as the Cubs tied the game at 4-4.
"A really rough inning for two of our main relievers when we have a lead," Black said.
From there, the Rockies offense, which was hot early, couldn’t provide any additional run support in the ninth, and Daniel Bard hung a slider to Rafael Ortega, who hit it out of the park for a two-run homer.
The Rockies offense scored three in the first before Senzatela even threw a pitch, off hits from Connor Joe, CJ Cron, Charlie Blackmon and Sam Hilliard. Garrett Hampson and Rio Ruiz, in his first game since being recalled earlier that day, provided some more in the seventh, hitting a double and a single to lead off the inning. Joe hit the sacrifice fly to send Hampson home. Despite the loss, it's always an encouraging sign for the Rockies when they can get runs on the board on the road.