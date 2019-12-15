KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Through Von Miller's thick-rimmed eyeglasses, the view is always rosy.
The sun will come out tomorrow, even as it's dumping snow. The next cast is a trout as long as your leg, the next snap a sack dance waiting to boogie — until Sunday, when his Broncos were formally eliminated from playoff contention and guaranteed a third-straight losing season.
“We’re between 23 and 31 years old. This is the prime of our years, and this is what we’re doing with it?” Miller said after the Chiefs tore through the Broncos again, this time 23-3, under a blanket of snow and cold at Arrowhead Stadium.
On a Sunday when snow drifts as high as your head piled up along this stretch of Interstate 70, the happiest star in sports finally had it up to here. It was a side of Von we haven’t seen before and, frankly, would prefer to never see again: “It just defeats my soul to play the way we play and lose the way we lose.”
Down in the dumps doesn’t even begin to describe the dreary scene with Miller, who’s forever been Mr. Sunshine. It's for good reason.
The Broncos have lost nine straight games to the Chiefs — two shy of the longest win streak by either franchise in a series that dates to 1960. The scoreboard for Kansas City’s two wins this season? 53-9, and neither matchup felt even that close. When Miller emerged from the losing locker room Sunday, wind chills of 15 degrees behind him, his mood and outlook were so grim, I wasn’t sure if Von was going to break down and cry, demand a trade or hang up the cleats and enter the chicken farming biz full time. Whatever new coach Vic Fangio is pitching, Miller is not swinging.
“We’ve tried everything — on and off the football field. We’ve tried all different coaches, all different players. We’ve tried everything,” Miller said. “I really don’t know what’s going on.”
Reports of Denver’s ownership squabbles are fake news. It’s the Chiefs who own the Broncos.
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the best player in the NFL, and the magician flashed his wand again Sunday. Mahomes had 340 passing yards in weather conditions that would send a penguin indoors for a long winter’s nap. Mahomes is scary good and only 24 years old. But it’s not solely Mahomes who is responsible for this lopsided rivalry. Alex Smith smacked the Broncos around four times to begin the streak that stinks. Even a quarterback named Matt Moore stepped in when Mahomes got injured. He thumped the Broncos, too. Drew Lock’s return home to K.C. brought 208 passing yards, one interception and a sore body that hit the frozen turf far more often than it should.
“I think Drew was on the ground a little too much,” offensive lineman Dalton Risner said after.
Lock wasn’t the problem. But he’s not yet the solution.
“I didn’t see him get flustered out there and frustrated and all that,” Fangio said. “That part was good.”
Lock shouldered the blame for a game that was over when the Chiefs scored a touchdown on their first offensive possession. Smart move, kid, and surely scored more points in the locker room than the Broncos did on the field. He grasps what it means to be the face of a team.
“It’s disappointing, but it doesn’t have anything to do with coming home,” said Lock, who took his first ‘L’ as the starter after beating the Texans and Chargers. “I would be disappointed anywhere in the country if I played like this.”
But the face of the franchise has worn a frown for the bulk of this season — a development no one saw coming when John Elway hired Fangio, who specializes in coaching up gifted pass-rushers. Over the course of his worst healthy season in the NFL, Miller has scooted out of a news conference without taking questions, fought back tears after a loss to Indianapolis and, Sunday, Miller sounded like a beaten man who has lost all hope Denver can turn it around.
“It sounds like a broken record every week. We’re saying the same thing,” Miller said. “We found our quarterback (Lock). We’ve got a great quarterback. But everybody else has got to come along. You can’t just lean on one guy to do it all or save it. It has to be a collective effort of the foundation of the team.”
As the seconds ticked off the scoreboard in the fourth quarter, the Chiefs danced on the sideline, a bunch of full-grown men having fun in the snow. Mahomes removed his helmet and opened his mouth wide to catch flakes. (His lone mistake of the day, since anyone who's seen "A Charlie Brown Christmas" knows you wait for January snowflakes.) The Broncos are banking their turnaround on a youth movement of Lock, Courtland Sutton, Noah Fant and Bradley Chubb.
“I would like to think that it won’t be like this every time we come here and play at Arrowhead,” Lock said.
With championship contention seemingly years away, does Miller still fit in the Broncos’ plans?
Sure doesn’t sound like it.
“I’m 30 years old. I’ve been playing in the league nine years. I’m ready to hit the gear. I’m ready to go again,” Miller said. “Bring whatever we had in the past back. I want that back.”