DENVER — Six years ago on Monday, Von Miller helped the Broncos win Super Bowl 50.
Today, the former Bronco is gearing up to play in Super Bowl LVI, but this time it won't be in a Broncos uniform. The 32-year-old pass rusher will be playing for the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, after being traded by the Broncos 98 days ago on Nov. 1.
"I didn’t want to leave," Miller said at his Super Bowl press conference Monday. "It wasn’t me that wanted to leave. I got traded. If it was up to me, I’d still be in Denver trying to figure it out. That’s just how I am, that’s how I’m built. It feels good for the city to understand that and for them to know that this wasn’t my choice. I always wanted to retire a Denver Bronco, and I’ll always be a Denver Bronco forever. I’m just here working in LA right now."
While Miller says he never wanted to leave the organization that drafted him and that he played 10 and a half years for, the trade ended up being a win-win-win for all parties. The Broncos got a second and third round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. The Rams got an elite pass rusher to pair with defensive lineman Aaron Donald. And Miller got to play for a true Super Bowl contender.
On Monday, Miller made sure to thank Broncos General Manager George Paton, who was the man behind making the trade happen.
"Truthfully, I think George Paton was looking out for me," Miller said. "You don't ever want to be traded. But George, he could have sent me anywhere. He could have sent me to any team in the NFL. I'm sure he could have gotten more from other teams. But they paid the majority of my salary so I could come to the LA Rams. They sent me to a contender for the Super Bowl. I would tell him 'thank you.' I always felt like it was always more than just a football relationship with him. And it definitely shows the way they treated me even on my way out. They were thinking about the best situation for me. I'm thankful to the Denver Broncos — John Elway, George Paton — all of those guys from my time there."
And for Paton, he'll certainly be watching Sunday and cheering for Miller.
"I’m so happy for Von. I texted him after the (NFC Championship game); he texted me back. And he deserves it, to get to another Super Bowl. Couldn’t be more happy for him and his family," Paton told DenverBroncos.com. "I’ll be pulling for him. Hope he gets three sacks and is the player of the game for the Super Bowl. That’s how much I respect and like Von."
Paton won't be the only one in Denver pulling for Miller this weekend, as a good amount of Broncos Country have become Rams fans during their playoff run. Because like Miller said, he'll always be a Bronco, even as he pursues his second Super Bowl ring.
"It’ll always be love. I’ll always have orange and blue in my blood," Miller said. "I’ll always be a Coloradan. I spent 10-and-a-half years there, a third of my life. My son was born there. I did so much with the Denver Broncos. So many of my close brothers still play for the team and I watched these guys grow up and I watched these guys develop. I played with guys before them, spent eight years and nine years and seven years with all those other guys. I got to see Peyton Manning — and John Elway was my boss. Just so many great things about Denver, man. To still have the support from the city is amazing."