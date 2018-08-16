Von Miller
Broncos linebacker Von Miller warms up before the Seattle/Denver game Sunday, Sept. 21, 2014, at CenturyLink Field in Seattle. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)

 CHRISTIAN MURDOCK, THE GAZETTE
Von Miller #58

Experience: 8 Years

Height: 6-3

Weight: 250 lbs

Age: 29

College: Texas A&M

Drafted: First round, second overall (2011)

2018 Salary: Cap hit - $10,125,000 ($2,000,000 base, $3,400,000 signing bonus, $500,000 workout bonus, $4,225,000 restructure)

Spouse: Unmarried

2017 Season: 51 Tackles, 10 Sacks, 2 Forced Fumbles

Career: 396 Tackles, 83.5 Sacks, 21 Forced Fumbles

Social Media - Twitter: @VonMiller, Instagram: vonmiller, Snapchat: @MillerLite40

Did you know?: Miller is a six-time Associated Press All-Pro selection...Ranks second in team history in sacks. Only Ring of Famer Simon Fletcher has more (97.5)...Miller was the 10th defensive player to be named Super Bowl MVP after the Broncos won Super Bowl 50. In the game he had 2.5 sacks and forced two fumbles....Miller was eliminated in week 7 of the 2016 season of “Dancing with the Stars.”...Miller’s full name is Vonnie B’Vsean Miller, Jr.

Sources: DenverBroncos.com, spotrac.com, abc.com

