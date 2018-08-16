Von Miller #58
Experience: 8 Years
Height: 6-3
Weight: 250 lbs
Age: 29
College: Texas A&M
Drafted: First round, second overall (2011)
2018 Salary: Cap hit - $10,125,000 ($2,000,000 base, $3,400,000 signing bonus, $500,000 workout bonus, $4,225,000 restructure)
Spouse: Unmarried
2017 Season: 51 Tackles, 10 Sacks, 2 Forced Fumbles
Career: 396 Tackles, 83.5 Sacks, 21 Forced Fumbles
Social Media - Twitter: @VonMiller, Instagram: vonmiller, Snapchat: @MillerLite40
Did you know?: Miller is a six-time Associated Press All-Pro selection...Ranks second in team history in sacks. Only Ring of Famer Simon Fletcher has more (97.5)...Miller was the 10th defensive player to be named Super Bowl MVP after the Broncos won Super Bowl 50. In the game he had 2.5 sacks and forced two fumbles....Miller was eliminated in week 7 of the 2016 season of “Dancing with the Stars.”...Miller’s full name is Vonnie B’Vsean Miller, Jr.
Sources: DenverBroncos.com, spotrac.com, abc.com