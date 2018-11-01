For Rick Swan, life for the longtime volleyball coach at Colorado College really got interesting a little over a year ago.
For the first time, the Colorado Springs native and Tigers coach since 1998 had a family member to mentor when his youngest daughter, Laney, suited up for the squad.
Then prior to this season, his oldest daughter, Mackenzie, joined his staff as a volunteer assistant after receiving her undergraduate degree in psychology from Jacksonville University.
This weekend, the three Swans, along with the No. 4-ranked Tigers (29-2), head to Irving, Texas, to defend their Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference tournament title with visions on making another deep run in the upcoming NCAA Division III Championships.
Following a bye in the quarterfinals, CC — which shared the regular-season title with Trinity — will meet either Centenary or University of Dallas in Saturday’s semis.
“It’s been fun, not only to be having a great season, but to have my daughters be part of it, too,” said Swan, who Wednesday was named SCAC Coach of the Year for the fifth time. “Having Mackenzie here to help coach is a neat thing to have, to see her every day in the gym is great. And her sister appreciates having her here as well.”
A full-time player during her final two seasons at Colorado Springs School, Laney had taken on a different role at CC as a backup.
An early season injury to Jordan Mullen, a second-team all-conference outside hitter from 2017, combined with an injury to senior right-side hitter Aria Dudley thrust the sophomore back onto the floor.
“I’m playing more than I did last year, but I needed to step up because the team needed me,” Laney said. “The upperclassmen have been such great role models for me, so I’m doing right by them. We’re super excited about the weekend because we know we’re the best team in the conference. We need to prove it.”
For Mackenzie, graduate school could wait while she gained on-the-job experience to see if coaching indeed is her true calling.
“I want to pursue coaching and sports psychology, but I wanted a year to figure it out, to see what it’s really like before I jump into it,” said Mackenzie, a 2014 Pine Creek graduate.
“I was away in Florida for four years, which was awesome, but it’s great to be home and cool to work with my dad. Not everyone can get that opportunity. It’s definitely a different perspective being on the sidelines.”
A tournament title Sunday would add another highlight to the season and vault the Tigers to more favorable seeding in the upcoming 64-team tournament. Last season ended just shy of a quarterfinal berth, falling to eventual national champ Claremont-Mudd-Scripps in the regional final.
“Our focus all year long has been on winning another (conference) championship, then moving forward and get to the point where we can play for a national championship,” Rick Swan said. “How things ended last year has been on our mind all season, and we’ve been driven and prepared hard. Now is the time to go out and play our best volleyball, and we’re hoping to do that over the next several weeks.”