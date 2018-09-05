District 49 submitted a letter to The Gazette on Wednesday announcing the suspension of Vista Ridge football coach Jerimi Calip for the Wolves' Week 3 game against Bear Creek on Friday.
The suspension comes a week after multiple football players were suspended due to a violation of the athletic code of conduct.
"Just as District 49 holds students accountable to a code of conduct, we hold our staff accountable to standards for conduct and communications," the letter stated. "The suspension is related to internal communications about student conduct, and because this is a personnel matter, District 49 will not release additional details."
Wednesday night The Gazette learned of a potential rule infraction regarding the playing time of a freshman football player during last Friday's game.
The district said they investigated the situation and reported their findings to CHSAA, but the incident was not related to Calip's suspension.
"VRHS Athletic Director Sam Baldwin and Coach Calip reviewed game video and verified that a student was on the field for parts of seven quarters on Friday, August 31," said Dave Nancarrow, the D49 director of communications. "Because CHSAA only permits athletes to play in six quarters, AD Baldwin immediately reported the infraction to CHSAA and we began working with CHSAA and VRHS staff to develop a process to comply with CHSAA bylaws and any additional directives going forward."
CHSAA bylaws state that no athlete is permitted to play in more than six quarters in three days.
Calip has coached Vista Ridge for five years, last year leading the Wolves to the 4A state quarterfinals. Last week Vista Ridge fell to Windsor, 21-0.
Calip will return from his suspension on Monday.
The letter was sent to all football parents Wednesday.