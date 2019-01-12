A referee holds up the arm of Gaby Norman after she won a match against her sister Angel Normal during the Alpha Female tournament at Vista Ridge High School in Colorado Springs, Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019. Gaby lost a match in the semifinal round, giving up her third place spot. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Nearly a year after girls' wrestling received the green-light as a pilot program, local girls' teams are popping up all over the Pikes Peak region — and they're finding success.
Saturday at the Vista Ridge Alpha Throw Down all-girls wrestling tournament some 75 female wrestlers from about 25 schools came out to what is believed to be the biggest collection of girl wrestlers in the Colorado Springs area during the sport's pilot year.
Vista Ridge's Kai Morrison, right, wrestles with Peyton's Samantha Krause-Mahan during the girls wrestling tournament at Vista Ridge High School in Colorado Springs, Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019. There were 319 girls from 114 high schools in Colorado that certified their weight this wrestling season. This is the first school year that Colorado has allowed an all girls wrestling team in high schools. "The great part about this program is that the girls do not have to wrestle boys if they don't want to," said Vista Ridge's Head Coach Eric Everard. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Bella Mitchell, left, and Kai Morrison run drills during a practice in Colorado Springs, Friday, Jan. 11, 2019. Mitchell has been wrestling since she was in the 6th grade and was the 2nd place champion in the 2018 state tournament. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Vista Ridge's freshman Maya Bautista fist bumps her coach Eric Everard before her match at Vista Ridge High School in Colorado Springs, Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019. The girls team has 9 girls this year. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Vista Ridge's girl wrestlers Grace Lee, left, Angel Norman, Bella Mitchell and Kai Morrison stand beside the mat during the tournament at Vista Ridge High School in Colorado Springs, Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Vista Ridge's girls wrestling team spends time together as they wait for their teammates final matches during the tournament at Vista Ridge High School in Colorado Springs, Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Vista Ridge's sophomore Angel Norman lays on the mat in the practice room at her high school in Colorado Springs, Friday, Jan. 11, 2019. Norman, her two sisters and her brother all wrestle on Vista Ridge's team. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
USA Wrestling guidelines and suggestions on how to coach women wrestlers hangs on a bulletin board in the Vista Ridge High School's wrestling practice room in Colorado Springs, Friday, Jan. 11, 2019. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Vista Ridge's girls wrestling team pile onto a couch before a slumber party the night before a tournament at the Norman's home in Colorado Springs, Friday, Jan. 11, 2019. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Kai Morrison, left, listens to Eva Norman, 5, read her a note that she wrote for Morrison at the tournament at Vista Ridge High School in Colorado Springs, Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019. Norman wrote that she was proud of Morrison in the note. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Kai Morrison gets emotional while talking to volunteer coaches Tori Adams, center, and Donnie Liles after she lost a match during a tournament at Vista Ridge High School in Colorado Springs, Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Vista Ridge's freshman Maya Bautista wrestles Calhan's Shoshannah Rode during a match of the Vista Ridge Alpha Female Tournament at Vista Ridge High School in Colorado Springs, Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
The Vista Ridge High School's girls wrestling team and family cheer on Angel Norman and Gaby Norman as they wrestle for a spot in the semifinal round of the Vista Ridge Alpha Female tournament at Vista Ridge High School in Colorado Springs, Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Bella Mitchell's name is displayed on the right side of the board for winning second place in the 2018 state tournament in Colorado Springs, Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2018. This is the first year of the pilot program and the coach decided to code the girl's names in red to highlight this. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Grace Lee, center left, and Kelly O'Camb run practice drills in the wrestling practice room at Vista Ridge High School in Colorado Springs, Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2018. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Vista Ridge's Head Coach Eric Everard demonstrates moves with Bella Mitchell during a practice in the high school's wrestling practice room in Colorado Springs, Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2018. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Jay Morrison, left, hugs his daughter Kai Morrison after she won a match during the Alpha Female Tournament at Vista Ridge High School in Colorado Springs, Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Vista Ridge's Gaby Norman wrestles Autumn Barela for the third place spot during the Alpha Female Tournament at Vista Ridge High School in Colorado Springs, Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019. Norman lost this match. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Vista Ridge High School's wrestling team tape together the mats for the girl's tournament at the high school in Colorado Springs, Friday, Jan. 11, 2019. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Amya Norman puts her ear guard on during the Alpha Female tournament at Vista Ridge High School in Colorado Springs, Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
The Vista Ridge High School wrestling team gathers in a corner of the practice room for a talk from the coach in Colorado Springs, Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2018. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Vista Ridge High School's wrestling team runs laps around the practice room to warm up in Colorado Springs, Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2018. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Sisters Angel Norman, center left, and Gaby Norman practice in the wrestling room at Vista Ridge High School in Colorado Springs, Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2018. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Not bad for a sport looking to be sanctioned by the state's high school sports governing board.
Vista Ridge coach Eric Everard, the event's organizer, was relieved and happy when it all wrapped up. Still, he viewed the tournament as a milestone — but not just in the Colorado Springs area.
The event marked the state's sixth all-girls tournament of the season and four more are on the horizon before regional and state tournaments begin in February. According to Everard 40 Colorado high schools have competed in various tournaments this season.
In all, it was quite a night for girls' wrestling.
The sport, along with boys' volleyball and unified bowling, were approved in early 2018 for pilot programs by the Colorado High School Activities Association. Girls' wrestling would officially begin in 2020-21, pending approval by CHSAA's legislative council this year.
"The goal is February, not today," Everard said. "We're going to take this as a lesson learned and fine-tune a few things and get ready for regional and state."
In other words, the girls and their sport are ready to move forward.
***
Sarah Savidge has aspirations to become an Olympic wrestler.
And her performance Saturday only gave her another reason to chase that dream.
The Doherty freshman easily captured the 127-pound title with pin after pin at the tournament.
"In the end," Savidge said, "it was thrilling to be out here wrestling at an all-girls tournament."
There were some standout performances by area wrestlers.
Doherty captured the team title with 102 points, thanks to Savidge and Shayla Valdez (111 pounds) winning their respective weight classes. Teammate Brianna Robbins finished second at 136.
"Our girls work extremely hard," Doherty coach Giovanni Ortiz said. "They wrestle every day with boys, so this was an opportunity to kind of reward themselves and kind of have an equal playing field. And it showed today that their hard work and effort paid off."
Chatfield (75 points), Mountain Vista (51) Arapahoe (46) and Poudre (42.5) rounded out the top five.
Tournament host Vista Ridge settled for sixth with 40 points, highlighted by Bella Mitchell's runner-up finish at 161. Meanwhile, Shannon Greer placed second at 185 to lead Calhan, which earned 37 points to take eighth.
Other highlights include first-place wins by Lewis-Palmer's Shenin Steele (105) and Peyton's Samantha Krause-Mahan (136). Mitchell's Madalyn Youngbird (100) and Widefield's Asia Mather (147) took second in their respective weight classes
