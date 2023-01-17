Wyoming’s Hunter Maldonado was robbed of a homecoming game on Tuesday.
The Vista Ridge graduate missed Tuesday’s game at Air Force due to illness. He sat from the bench, watching as Wyoming fell 82-74 to the Falcons.
Despite not playing Tuesday, Maldonado has been a staple in Laramie.
This year, Maldonado is averaging 13.9 points per game, playing in 15 games. Maldonado averaged 18.5 points, 6.3 assists and 5.7 rebounds per game a year ago, helping the Cowboys reach the NCAA Tournament.
Maldonado has played six years at Wyoming. He got an extra year of eligibility due to an injury, and the COVID-19 year — which every player in the NCAA received — allowed him to extend his stay.
After his junior year, Maldonado tested the NBA waters, originally declaring for the NBA Draft. But Maldonado ultimately opted to stay in Laramie for another year.
Before heading north to Wyoming, Maldonado played for four years on Vista Ridge’s varsity squad. He scored 1,194 points in his varsity career, helping the Wolves reach the state semifinals as a junior.
Though Maldonado didn’t play in the meeting at Clune Arena, the senior will have one last chance to beat his hometown college. The Cowboys and Falcons are scheduled to play in Laramie on Feb. 17.