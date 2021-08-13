BOULDER - It’s the point of the preseason where Chris Wilson gets to put together a big and complicated puzzle.
Entering his first season as Colorado’s defensive coordinator after spending last season coaching the defensive linemen, a responsibility he still retains, Wilson is trying to find the right sequence to get the most out of a unit that allowed nearly 32 points per game last season. The Buffaloes finished the season by giving up 55 points to Texas in the Alamo Bowl.
“His main principle is be a champion at everything that you do from on the field, to your film study, to eating right, taking care of your body. Do every single thing like a champion,” outside linebacker Carson Wells said.
“He’s a good guy. He knows what he’s talking about. He’s going to get the most out of you.”
For Vista Ridge graduate Jalen Sami, that could come with increased playing time.
“I plan on staying here and doing great things, especially this season coming up,” Sami said.
Wilson coached the 6-foot-6, 325-pound nose tackle, one of the bigger literal pieces of the puzzle, last season, and said Sami came back for fall camp in considerably better shape after spending some quality time with Shannon Turley, CU’s new director of football sports performance.
“I’m excited to watch him play not only on first downs, which had been his role in the past but hopefully becoming a three-down player for us,” Wilson said.
“(That) changes the game for all of us, and for him. Anytime you can be a three-down player, a guy who can play first or second down and then has the ability to rush on third down, it gives us a lot of positional flexibility.”
With Sami and Terrance Lang among the returners on the line, Wells and preseason first-team All-Pac-12 selection Nate Landman expected to lead the linebackers and a young secondary that gained valuable experience last year, Wilson believes all the pieces are in the box.
“There’s a lot of talent there,” Wilson said. “Now, as coaches, we’re trying to find out where that fits and put the pieces in (place).”
Sami's exact placement, after starting 13 of his 16 career games with the Buffaloes, appears to be determined, but he seemed happy with the fit so far.
“He’s a great coach. He’s a great coordinator as well. Just expect a physical defense that wants to hit,” Sami said.
“We’ve got great players in the spots that we need them, especially with the majority of the starters coming back.”