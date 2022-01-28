Hunter Maldonado left the court in his hometown as a conquering hero. Again.
The Wyoming senior, a Vista Ridge graduate, drove the length of the floor and floated a layup high off the backboard and through the net at the buzzer as the Cowboys topped Air Force 63-61 on Friday.
Maldonado scored 31 points, one off his career high, in front of a throng of Wyoming fans – many of whom came from right here in Colorado Springs to watch him win for the third time at Clune Arena.
“I think this is the most people I’ve had come watch me,” Maldonado told the Casper Tribune. “My sophomore year, they came down in full force. But after COVID and not a lot of people able to come to see me, it was definitely something special and definitely something I’ll remember for the rest of my life.”
Air Force hopefully won’t dwell on this one quite so long, but it is another in a series of close losses. The Falcons (10-9, 3-5 Mountain West) have seen four of their five conference losses come by single digits.
And this one, until the last tick of the clock, went exactly how the Falcons had drawn up.
They limited the conference’s No. 3 scoring offense to 13 below its season average by holding a prolific 3-point offense (8.8 made 3s per game) to a 2-of-16 performance from 3-point range. Graham Ike, the Mountain West’s leading scorer, was held to 10 points and nine rebounds with one assist and six turnovers – indicative of the Cowboys as a whole, who had just five assists vs. 13 turnovers.
“I think we did a good job of knowing the game plan,” said Air Force freshman Jake Heidbreder, who scored 14 points. “Just making sure we were always in a spot to win.”
But the Falcons couldn’t stop everything from NCAA tournament-hopeful Wyoming (16-3, 5-1), and they dared Maldonado to be the one to beat them. He did so in large part because he went to the line 19 times, making 13 free throws. From the field he was 9 of 19 and he missed the one 3-pointer he tried.
Behind Maldonado, the Cowboys built an 11-point lead in the second half before the Falcons roared back. A.J. Walker hit a 3-pointer with 1:20 remaining to pull Air Force within a point, then tied it with a 3 with 9.6 seconds remaining.
Walker finished with a team-high 18 points.
That set up the final play for Maldonado.
“It doesn’t always turn out the way you want it to,” Air Force coach Joe Scott said. “But what we did, we can do every single game. We’ve done a pretty good job of that today. Sometimes you’ve got to tip your cap. You’ve got to tip your cap to Maldonado for how he played and how he put that last shot in.”