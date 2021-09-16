Army will visit Clune Arena in December, highlighting the nonconference portion of an Air Force basketball schedule that was released on Thursday.
The Black Knights come to the academy on Dec. 4, the final home game prior to the start of Mountain West action. Air Force has dropped five of the past six meetings with Army.
The nonconference schedule includes no games against a Power Five program for coach Joe Scott’s team. The Falcons will host Texas Southern (Nov. 17), Denver (Nov. 24) and Idaho State (Nov. 27) prior to the game against Army.
The trips will include a game against South Dakota in Sioux Falls, S.D. to open the season on Nov. 11. There will be true road games at Montana, Arkansas State and Tarleton State, and Sunshine Slam games against Tulsa on the road and against Holy Cross and Bethune Cookman or Bryant in Daytona Beach, Fla.
The Falcons return leading scorer A.J. Walker (15.3 ppg) from a team that went 5-20 (3-17 Mountain West) a year ago as Scott returned to the program he led to a conference title under his leadership from 2000-04.
Air Force men's basketball 2021-22 schedule
Nov. 11 vs. South Dakota %
Nov. 13 at Tulsa ##
Nov. 17 TEXAS SOUTHERN
Nov. 20 vs. Holy Cross #
Nov. 21 vs. Bethune Cookman or Bryant #
Nov. 24 DENVER
Nov. 27 IDAHO STATE
Dec. 4 ARMY WEST POINT
Dec. 8 at Montana
Dec. 19 at Arkansas State
Dec. 21 at Tarleton State
Dec. 28 UTAH STATE*
Jan. 1 at Fresno State*
Jan. 5 at Colorado State*
Jan. 8 UNLV*
Jan. 15 NEVADA*
Jan. 18 at Boise State*
Jan. 22 COLORADO STATE*
Jan. 25 at San Jose State*
Jan. 29 WYOMING*
Feb. 1 at Utah State*
Feb. 5 NEW MEXICO*
Feb. 8 at UNLV*
Feb. 12 at San Diego State*
Feb. 15 BOISE STATE*
Feb. 19 at Wyoming*
Feb. 22 FRESNO STATE*
Feb. 26 at New Mexico*
March 1 SAN JOSE STATE*
March 9-12 MW Championship Tournament - Las Vegas, Nev.
% Neutral-site game in Sioux Falls, SD
## Sunshine Slam game in Tulsa, Okla.
# Sunshine Slam games in Daytona Beach, Fla.
* Mountain West game
HOME GAMES IN ALL CAPS